Gone with the Wind child actor was 90 – The Hollywood Reporter

Mickey Kuhn, the busy child actor of the 1930s and 40s who played Beau Wilkes, the son of Olivia de Havilland and Leslie Howard characters, in carried away by the wind, is dead. He was 90 years old.

Kuhn died Sunday at a hospice in Naples, Fla., his wife, Barbara, said. The Hollywood Reporter. He was in excellent health until recently, she said.

Kuhn also portrayed guarding a famous movie cop in Dick Tracy (1945) and younger versions of Kirk Douglas and Montgomery Clift in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) and John Wayne red river (1948), respectively.

And in A tram called Désir (1951), Kuhn finds GWTW actress Vivien Leigh to appear as a sailor giving directions to Blanche DuBois. (Was he Leigh’s lucky charm? She won her two Best Actress Oscars with him in the cast.)

Kuhn was 6 years old when he made carried away by the wind (1939), and in a 2014 interview with The Washington Post, he recalled how he kept missing a scene with Clark Gable. “My line was, ‘Hello, Uncle Rhett,'” he said. said. “I kept saying, ‘Hello, Uncle Clark.'” It took a few takes for him to get it right.

In another scene, Kuhn appears in the arms of his father, Ashley (Howard), outside the bedroom where his mother, Melanie (de Havilland), is critically ill. “Where is my mother going? And why can’t I come with you, please? he asks.

He never appeared on screen with de Havilland and said he didn’t meet her until she celebrated her 90th birthday in California in 2006. After that, he called her every year on his birthday, he Told the Naples Daily News in 2017.

In all, Kuhn worked in six films released in 1939, including king of hellwith Humphrey Bogart; Juarez, starring Bette Davis and Paul Muni (he was making $100 a week playing a Mexican crown prince, he said); and When tomorrow comeswith Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer.

His big-screen resume also included two James Stewart films, magic town (1947) and broken arrow (1950), as well as I want a divorce (1940), One foot in paradise (1941), A tree grows in Brooklyn (1945), The wind that seeks (1946), High Conquest (1947) and Crime scene (1949).

From right: Mickey Kuhn, James Stewart, Debra Paget and Jeff Chandler in the 1950s Broken arrow. 20th Century Fox/Photofest

Theodore Matthew Michael Kuhn Jr. was born September 21, 1932 in Waukegan, Illinois. He and his family moved to Los Angeles, where his father would work as a meat cutter for Safeway. At the age of 2, he appeared as an adopted baby in change of heart (1934), starring Janet Gaynor.

“My mom and I were at Sears Roebuck on Santa Monica and Western when a lady stopped my mom and said Fox Studio was looking for baby twins for a movie they were doing,” he said. said in a 2008 interview for the Films of the Golden Age website. “She had a little girl who looked a lot like me and thought we could be chosen. Well, we went over there, and I, but not the lady’s baby, was chosen.

His parents enrolled him in the Mar-Ken School for Show Business Kids, and he was friends with brothers Darryl and Dwayne Hickman.

After a day of work at Republic Pictures on SOS Tidal Wave (1939), he and his mother went to Culver City to interview carried away by the wind. There were “sixty to eighty children and adults in the casting office”, he recalled.

“I started crying and wanted to leave, but mum told me to come upstairs and give my name to the lady at reception. If in 10 minutes I hadn’t been called then we would be leaving. I’m went to the lady and I said, “I’m Mickey Kuhn. She said, ‘Mickey, we’ve been expecting you.’ And then to the others who are waiting, ‘Thank you, we’ve chosen the role. You can all leave.

The red river the script had Wayne punch it. “He actually hit me from the backhand,” Kuhn said. “He told me he was [going to do it]. He said it would be better that way. We did it in one take.

In 1951 Kuhn began a four-year stint in the United States Navy and worked as an aircraft electrician. After the service, he appeared in The final frontier (1955) and All boats (1956) and on three 1957 episodes of CBS’ Alfred Hitchcock presents before calling it quits as an actor.

He worked in airport management for American Airlines and at terminals in Washington and Boston before retiring in 1995.

In addition to his wife, whom he married in 1985, survivors include his son, Mick (and his wife, Jolene), daughter Patricia, and granddaughter Samantha.