Entertainment
West Hollywood kicks off the holiday season with the 32nd annual toy and food drive
The City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station are teaming up to help give back to those in need this holiday season with the 32n/a Annual toy and food drive in West Hollywood. The city will be accepting cash donations until Friday, December 16, 2022. The goal is to provide as many families as possible with holiday toys and gift cards.
Our generous West Hollywood community has helped provide nearly 10,000 local families who would have gone without a holiday meal and toys over the past three decades, said City of West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister . I send a huge thank you to the amazing people of the City of West Hollywood for helping brighten the vacations of families in need with your contributions. I wish you all a happy and safe holiday season.
The cost to help a family is $95; up to 10 families can be helped with $950 (the cost of living has increased; in 2017 the cost to help one family was $65 and up to 10 families were helped by donating $575) . New unboxed toys are also needed, and gift cards from retailers such as Pavilions, Ralphs, Trader Joes or Target will help families this holiday season. Toy collection bins are now available at West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard, and the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station, located at 780 N. San Vicente Boulevard. The following hotels will also have collection bins: Andaz West Hollywood, Chamberlain West Hollywood, Chateau Marmont, Hotel 850 SVB, Le Parc at Melrose, The London West Hollywood, Montrose at Beverly Hills, Ramada Plaza West Hollywood and Hotel Ziggy. There will also be a collection bin at the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
Donations for the West Hollywood Toy and Food Drive can be made online at www.weho.org/holidaydrive. New users must create an account and click on theDonationstab to contribute; existing users can simply login to start the donation process.
