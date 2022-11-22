Cougar kills dog in Hollywood Hills; NPS probably says P-22





A mountain lion tracked by the National Park Service is back in the spotlight after the service said it was likely responsible for killing a leashed dog in California’s Hollywood Hills, according to reports. Security camera footagereleased by local outlet KTLAshowed the puma running through a residential area and pouncing on a blue merle-Chihuahua mix named Piper. The attack happened on Friday while a dog walker was walking with the dog, the Los Angles Times reported. Piper was one of two leashed dogs walked by an unidentified dog walker, according to KTLA. Daniel Jimenez, owner of Pipers, told the outlet that he went out to celebrate his daughter’s birthday the night Piper was killed. He recalled receiving a bizarre text from the dog walker that said a mountain lion ‘attacked and took your dog away’ We thought it was a joke, but it turned out to be real and we were shocked, Jimenez told the outlet. My wife and I got Piper in 2014. We rescued her and she was just the cutest dog. We have just been devastated by the loss of our little dog. Although no one has positively identified the big cat, the National Park Service told CNN the animal that killed Piper was probablyP-22one of many cougars the National Park Service tracks with GPS collars. The National Park Service could not be immediately reached by USA TODAY. Accordingon the National Park Service websiteP-22 is an 11-year-old male puma that weighs approximately 123 pounds. The mountain lion spends most of its time in Griffith Park, one of the largest city parks with urban wilderness in the United States located in the eastern Santa Monica Mountain Range. Delivery driver killed in animal attack:Amazon delivery driver found dead after suspected dog attack at his Missouri home Rare bird spotted after 140 years hidden:This bird had not been seen by researchers for over 140 years. They finally spotted him. The presence of the feline was first documented in early 2012 by a camera trap set up by the Griffith Park Connectivity Study. Biologists trapped the puma in 2012, attached it to a lightweight radio tracking collar and named it P-22. P-22 has made headlines across the country on several occasions, including once in 2014 when he developed a case of scabies, which was successfully treated by researchers, according to the NSP. In 2015, his presence in a residential Los Angeles neighborhood adjacent to Griffith Park became a live news event as local authorities attempted to remove him. When the commotion died down, he left alone in the early dark hours of the morning. And in 2016, he was suspected of killing a koala at the LA Zoo. Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter@nataliealund.

