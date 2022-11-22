Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth announces hiatus from acting due to predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease
Chris Hemsworth has been putting his health and his family first since receiving life-changing medical news.
In a recent interview with vanity lounge, the Thor: Love and Thunder star said he would take a break after learning he had two copies of the APOE4 gene, which greatly increases his chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The 39-year-old actor discovered this genetic predisposition while getting a panel blood test for his new Disney+ show Unlimiteda docuseries about time, aging and death.
Hed originally planned for a doctor to explain everything to him on camera, but that all changed when the results came in, he told the magazine: Peter Attia, who is the longevity doctor in this episode and oversees much of the show, called [show creator] Darren [Aronofsky] and said, I don’t want to tell him that on camera. We need to have an offside conversation and see if he even wants this on the show.
Hemsworth ended up taking the call off camera with his parents in the room. They all had a plot questions, especially since Hemsworth’s grandfather is currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and has memory problems.
Navigating these conversations was intense, he explained: Most of us like to avoid talking about death in hopes of avoiding it somehow. We all have this belief which well understand. Then, all of a sudden, you’re told that some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the road unfolds, the reality of it sinks. Your own mortality.
The show, which was initially an exploration of longevity and, of course, had to be fun, became even more relevant and important to me, even more poignant than I ever imagined, he continued. It was a really good catalyst to dive into whatever I needed to do either on the prevention front or on the management front or whatever you want to categorize it.
Armed with this information, Hemsworth decided to take a step back from his acting career in order to rest and spend more time with his family. The Australian-born actor has three young children with his wife, Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky. He’s been working steadily since the early 2000s, but his career really took off after 2011, when he first appeared as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film of the same name.
[Doing Limitless] really triggered something in me to want to take some time off, he added. And since we finished the show, I finished the things that I was already committed to. Now, when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurological disorder which causes memory loss and other severe cognitive deficits, eventually affecting a person’s ability to function normally. It affects approximately 5.8 million Americans over the age of 65. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, although there are some medications that can relieve symptoms.
|
