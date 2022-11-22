Entertainment
Horror in Hollywood Hills after mountain lion kills pet Chihuahua on walk
A mountain lion famous for killing a koala at the Los Angeles Zoo six years ago has now torn a Hollywood Hills resident’s Chihuahua apart as it wandered around.
The big cat, called P-22 by the designation of its GPS collar, is notoriousin the Griffith Park-Silver Lake-Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles to frequent residential areas.
But earlier this month, the puma gained even more notoriety when it preyed on a Chihuahua named Piper near Hollywood Reservoir in Creston and Durand Drives, suppressing the pooch and snatching it from its horrified walker.
“I felt the tug and I heard Piper scream,” the dog walker said KTLA. “I turn around and just saw a face. I didn’t know what it was.
“It was like a two or three second struggle… He didn’t growl at all. I didn’t even hear him. I never had a chance.
Daniel Jimenez, Piper’s owner, was celebrating his daughter’s birthday when he received a text from the walker that read: ‘The cougar attacked and took your dog away. You killed your dog.
“We thought it was a joke, but it turned out to be real and we were shocked,” said Jimenez, who said he was “devastated” by the loss.
The attack came after P-22 staged a daring nighttime break-in at the Los Angeles Zoo in which he jumped over an 8ft wall and dragged the koala out of its enclosure.
The large cat, named P-22 after the designation of its GPS collar, is known in the Griffith Park-Silver Lake-Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles to frequent residential areas
P-22 is seen in this security video prowling along a residential street moments before the attack
This grainy security footage shows the moment the big cat landed on the dog as he walked behind the walker
P-22 is an 11-year-old male puma that weighs about 123 pounds (55 kg) according to the National Park Service website.
The cat typically hunts deer, coyotes and other prey in the area, but the service said cougars are the most active “opportunistic hunters” at night, meaning it’s likely they could attacking pets on night walks or left out in gardens overnight.
The park service told CNN it is not aware of any other incidents involving mountain lions attacking leashed pets in the Los Angeles area.
“There is no evidence that hunting pets is linked to an increased risk of attack on a person, either in cougars or other urban carnivores such as coyotes,” the report said. service in a statement emailed to CNN.
“Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, although they do occur.”
However, a 2016 study by the Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) in California analyzed the stomach contents of 83 of 107 cougars legally killed under special permit provisions and found that more than half of between them had eaten a dog, a cat or something. Pets.
Jimenez told KTLA he didn’t blame the mountain lion for his dog’s death because the cat was just hunting for food.
“I don’t want anything bad to happen to P-22,” Jimenez said.
“I just want people to be safe there so nothing like this happens again.”
In addition to the lion threat, coyotes are another predator that owners are asked to protect their pets from.
The cat is seen sneaking through a residential area of Hollywood before sneaking up on the dog walker and the chihuahua
P-22 tore up a Hollywood Hills resident’s chihuahua as he was walking (stock image
DFW’s Andrew Hughan said that a pet’s safety is the owner’s responsibility, especially if you live in an area close to a wild animal’s habitat.
He added that pet owners should watch their pet closely when they are out and the pet should always be kept on a leash.
It’s also important to consider what’s around you and even behind you, as coyotes tend to sneak up on people.
Hughan said owners should ideally go out in the yard with their pets when letting them out at night.
The presence of a human can act as a deterrent and prevent a coyote from jumping over a fence and stealing a small dog or cat.
