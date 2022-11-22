Entertainment
Jessica Chastain and Carey Mulligan on the long road to gender equality in Hollywood
Both Jessica Chastain and Carey Mulligan are movie stars at the top of their game. But that doesn’t mean they escaped dealing with pay gaps and other gender inequalities during their rise in Hollywood.
The two shared their stories at the recently concluded ceremony Marie Claire 2022 Power Trip, the sixth edition of the magazine’s invitation-only female-only networking summit. Sponsored by Hunt and United Airlinesthis year’s event took attendees from New York to LA for 36 hours of programming around the theme Power Your Purpose.
Chastain, who won an Oscar this year for his starring role in Tammy Faye’s eyes and next will be seen in the Showtimes scripted series Tammy Wynette-George Jones George and Tammiereflected on his successful attempt to help secure equal pay for Octavia Spencer when the two worked together on the 2011 film Uglyfor which Spencer won an Oscar. She also shared how her passion for amplifying women’s voices and stories led her to launch her production company Freckle Films in 2016.
I [had] made the assumption that this woman who had been nominated for an Oscar multiple times, got an Oscar, got every award you could get. I had assumed the industry was paying her fairly for it. And I was wrong, Chastain said.
It was a very easy lesson. We really should talk about compensation more often. It’s sometimes embarrassing to say to yourself: Well, what are you doing? But the reality is that I made an assumption. She says, Well, actually, that’s my reality. And for her to say that, it was so brave. And she was the one who changed it because when you speak for yourself that way, it’s going to have a ripple effect.
Chastain also revealed the brazen sexism she encountered early in her acting career.
In the beginning, if I had an idea for a film, I had to talk to the actor to go to the director with the idea. So it was like it was man to man, she said. And that’s how I implemented my ideas because I noticed that the second I went to see the director, it was always No, no, no, no, but the second the actor did it, the [director] would listen. So I was like, OK, I must be really good friends with the male actor.
During a separate Power Trip chat with journalist Lisa Ling, Mulligan, who stars in the film She says about the New York Times
NOW
It felt like we had a smaller voice, she says of her film debut. And for a long time, I kind of thought, Well, that’s because I just started. Maybe I’m just Well, I’m only 21. And then I was like, Well wait, I’m 30 now, I should feel a little better or I should feel like my voice matters a little more. So I think for me it was more about what I was holding in the room than my male counterparts.
Both acknowledged that the industry has made great strides.
It’s not just people talking more openly about wage disparities, but also, there are concrete things happening now. There are anti-harassment workshops, there are intimacy coordinators, Mulligan added, noting that she and her She says co-star Zoe Kazan opened up about how insane it was that they never had intimacy coordinators.
That you just got put in a room with a man you didn’t really know, maybe you didn’t like, and you were just told to carry on. You know, it’s like we can never hit somebody in a stunt without a stunt coordinator. In the end, it all comes down to the fact that women should be able to go to work and work and not have to take care of anything else.”
Jessica Alba, also a guest speaker on this year’s Power Trip, realized lessons learned from working in another male-dominated industry, Wall Street, after going public with her entrepreneurial venture The Honest Company in May 2021.
I’m not going to lie and say that I don’t constantly deal with male stuff. Mansplaining and all the things I laugh about now, she said. I was definitely used to being hurt every time this happened. And then I was still kind of crazy and then through meditation I found more grace in their experience and knowing that they literally don’t know anything else.
They grew up with machismo or toxic men, you know, men. And that thing was their kind of breeding, Alba added. And they have relationships with women who, for whatever reason, decide not to be an equal income in the household. And so they can’t help behaving the way they do. So you don’t have to be so upset every time they do boring things and you just allow it to be what it is, but also set firm boundaries.”
