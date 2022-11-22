Halloween actor James Winburn dies at 85: Star played Michael Myers in original 1978 film

Actor James Winburn, who played Michael Myers in the original 1978 Halloween movie, has died aged 85.

He was Myers when Dr. Loomis shot him six times and knocked him off the balcony in the classic movie.

James returned as the psychotic Michael Myers in the 1981 sequel Halloween II, and was credited for stunts in acclaimed films including Escape From New York, Tron, Colors, The Night Stalker, Glory and The Couch Trip.

James is believed to have died over the weekend from an undisclosed health issue, but his death only emerged on Monday.

Monopoly Events, which last month featured James at its For the Love of Horror fan convention, paid tribute to him on Twitter.

The company said on Monday: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of James Winburn, who joined us for @ftlohorror last month.

“James was an absolute pleasure to work with and shared some amazing stories with everyone over the weekend. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and fans. #TO TEAR APART.’

Monster-Mania Con, which also hosts horror conventions, paid a similar tribute after the actor reportedly missed his 2022 event due to health issues.

The company said on Facebook: “Sad to learn of the passing of James Winburn today.

“Working with James has been an absolute pleasure and we had hoped to see him again for our show in Oaks, PA, but unfortunately a health issue prevented it.

“James has always been a fan of Halloween and really enjoyed meeting everyone. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.

The star combined his acting and stunt skills in several scenes from John Carpenter’s Halloween, including the finale when he fell from a window after being shot before disappearing starting one of the franchises. the most important and oldest horror films in the world.

