Entertainment
Iger’s return to Disney surprises Hollywood and prompts quick reactions
In a surprise move on Sunday, November 20, The Walt Disney Company (SAY) – Get a free report announced that CEO Bob Chapek was stepping down. But the real shock was who he replaced him with.
It was Robert Iger, who had previously served as CEO of Disney for 15 years, who got the call for a return to the helm.
Reaction to the news was generally positive. Disney stock ended up 6.3% on Nov. 21 and watchers are weighing their opinions.
After taking over as CEO in February 2020, Chapek led the company for nearly three years under difficult circumstances, and not just due to the global economy’s struggle to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. .
In July 2021, actress Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney, alleging breach of contract due to the simultaneous release of Black Widow in theaters and on Disney Plus. She claimed the move sacrificed the film’s box office potential, although it was clear the decision was made in response to declining ticket sales due to the pandemic.
The lawsuit was settled at the end of September 2021.
In a high-profile political controversy during Chapek’s tenure, Disney found itself in a precarious position to handle public relations around Florida’s 2022 Parental Rights in Education Act, known to its enemies as “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It first emerged that Disney helped fund lawmakers who backed the bill. The perception was that this conflicted with Disney’s pro-LGBTQ rights image.
At first, Chapek refused to criticize the legislation. After objections inside and outside the company, he changed course and publicly opposed it.
Adding to Chapek’s troubles in 2022, Disney’s share price is down about 40% year-to-date.
Hopes for Disney are high under Iger
Iger’s appointment as CEO gives the company a shot of adrenaline.
During his previous tenure as CEO, Iger oversaw the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. He also led the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort and the release of films such as Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2 and Black Panther. The Disney Plus and ESPN Plus streaming services were also launched under his leadership.
“I am extremely optimistic about the future of this great company and delighted that the board has asked me to return as CEO,” Iger said. “Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many around the world, most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is inspiring. . »
Reacting to a tweet from The Hollywood Reporter that quoted a Disney press release, @evanthenerd1138 wrote, “This man knew what he was doing when he was CEO and he did some of the best moves Disney has ever made. Thank goodness he’s back. Chapek wasn’t good at all.”
“This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for the return of Bob Iger as CEO,” said @chrstphrjsph.
“And a note for budding ballers,” @georgehahn wrote. “Bob Iger is the CEO to emulate, not Elon Musk.”
A Twitter user offers a caveat. “Bob Iger is an incredible CEO, but the fact that there is literally one person in the world that the board thinks can lead Disney is a headache and a failure of some kind of internal system over the of the last decade,” remarks @Jessicalessin.
Disney says Iger is ‘uniquely situated’
The company outlined Iger’s qualifications to return as CEO in a press release.
“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including guiding the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board of Directors. . “The Board of Directors has concluded that as Disney enters an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely positioned to lead the company through this pivotal time.”
“Mr. Iger has the deep respect of Disney’s management team, most of whom he worked closely with until his departure as executive chairman 11 months ago, and he is greatly admired by Disney employees around the world – which will allow for a seamless leadership transition,” she said.
Arnold will continue as chairman of the board, Disney said.
