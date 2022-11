‘Supernatural’ actor Nicki Aycox dies at 47 after battle with leukemia

Nicki Aycox, the actor best known for playing Meg Masters in Supernatural, is dead. She was 47 years old. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed his death on Facebook on November 17, where she wrote: “My beautiful, intelligent, fierceIncredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. She continued, “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her. Ceklosky did not provide a cause of death or additional details. Aycox previously shared in 2021 that she was diagnosed with leukemia. She wrote on Instagram at the time, “I’m doing amazingly well and fighting for chemo,” and continued to provide updates to her followers. In her final Instagram post, which she shared on March 25, Aycox performed Whitesnake’s “Here We Go Again” after undergoing treatment. She captioned the post, “Do NOT attempt to sing 80s music after taking heavy doses of chemo, it will cause memory loss. Literally I don’t have 1 correct lyrics. Aycox starred in the popular CW series Supernatural for two seasons, where she starred alongside Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles for five episodes. His other acting credits include appearances in single episodes of Law and order and Expert: Miami, as well as a leading role in TNT Dark bluein which she starred alongside Dylan McDermott and Omari Hardwick. While she had plenty of TV credits to her name, Aycox also appeared in several horror films, including Jeepers Creepers 2, dead birdsand perfect stranger. Supernatural creator Eric Kripke shared a tribute to Aycox on Twitter on Sunday, writing, “Happy to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, has passed away. Too young. She was a delight and delivered lines like honey and venom. I marvel at how legendary she has made a word as simple as “dull.” Fans came back with fond memories. A wrote“Meg was so deceptively and devilishly dangerous. Then when we saw Meg’s human ghost in Are You There, God? It’s me, Dean Winchester, she was so sweet and vulnerable. Nicki gave us all the flavors and it was exquisite to see her play. Another one added“She was perfection in the role. So natural. Believable as innocent and evil. Whoever decided to make her a beautiful character with short hair – good call. You don’t have to have the hair of Barbie. So sad that she’s gone.

