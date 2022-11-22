Hollywood’s Nepo Babies Who Bravely Admitted They’re Nepo Babies

Everyone talks aboutthisresponse to Lily-Rose Depp’s nepo baby rant. A nepo baby, for those who may not know, is exactly the same as a nepotism baby. That is, someone who managed to get a firm foot in the door thanks to their famous (or otherwise influential) parents.

Dan Levy could not have written Schitt’s Creek without the help of his father, Eugene. Emma Roberts wouldn’t have become a teen heartthrob if not for her aunt, Julia, or her father, Eric. Mia Goth probably would have had to work a lot harder without her parents, Bella and Mortimer. (Wait what?)

A good number of nepo babies simply choose to publicly ignore their privilege until their status trumps that of their family. (Like, did you know Benedict Cumberbatch’s parents were well known actors in the 1970s?) while some feel they have no choice but to acknowledge it. Here are the celebs who, for better or worse, recently revealed their status as full nepo babies:

Lily Rose Depp

In case you didn’t already know from her last name, Lily-Rose is the daughter of Johnny Depp and his ex, Vanessa Paradis. She started acting at the age of 15, before becoming an official spokesperson for Chanel a year later. Next year she is set to star in Robert Eggers’ remake of Nosferatus.

She sensationally made headlines last week (November 17) for complaining about being called a baby nepo by “the internet”.

“Maybe you put your foot in the door, but you still have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that…the internet seems to care a lot about that stuff, people are going to have preconceptions about you or how you got there,” she said. She.

According Prada dietmodel Vittoria Ceretti later called her “privileged”, and a whole host of other celebrities (like Julia Fox) agreed.

So Kravitz

Zo Kravitz is the daughter of gorgeous 80s rock star Lenny Kravitz and his ex-wife, actress Lisa Bonet. In fact, Zo is probably one of the first people that comes to mind when you think of nepo babies.

The actress – who has had starring roles in The Batman and Fantastic Beasts – is simply far too reserved and busy to care about being known for her nepotism. “It’s completely normal for people to be in the family business,” she said. QG. “That’s literally where the surnames come from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black family.

Maude Apatow

Euphoria’s Maude Apatow was revealed to be a nepo baby earlier this year – although was anyone really surprised? Her name is LITERALLY Apatow, guys.

The actor’s father is Judd Apatow, the mastermind behind corny comedies like Knocked Up and This is 40. His mother is Leslie Mann, who played Zac Efron’s wife in 17 Again! Naturally, Maude wasn’t too happy to be known as a nepo baby at first.

“I try not to let that get to me because obviously I understand that I’m in such a lucky position,” she said. Net to wear. “A lot of people (in a similar position) have proven themselves over the years, so I have to keep going and do a good job.”

Maya Hawk

This one is a bit shocking. Maya Hawke – who plays Robin in Stranger Things and Eleanor in Do Revenge – is the daughter of Uma Thurman! Uma is bonafide Hollywood royalty – having become a household name thanks to her roles in Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill franchise. Maya’s father is also an actor, called Ethan Hawke.

Instead of complaining about the injustice of being born to such rich and successful parents, Maya acknowledged her privilege in a gracious and kind way. “I’m so grateful that my parents made it easy for me to do what I love,” she said. PEOPLE. “I think I’ll get a few chances on their name and then if I suck I’ll be kicked out of the kingdom… And that’s what should happen. So I’ll just try not to suck.

Willow Smith

Willow is, of course, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith (no description necessary). The singer first made her individual presence known when Whip My Hair probably made you want topull your hair outbut has since written (only slightly) less boring songs like Meet Me at Our Spot.

She said rolling stone“If you love me, amazing. If you hate me, fantastic. It’s none of my business. I was put on this planet to be someone who uplifts people’s lives with my art and my words and that’s it. That’s pretty much how I feel. Anyone can feel what they feel, and I don’t mind.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s parents are Yolanda and Mohammed; a model and a property developer, respectively. In an interview with vogue australia, Gigi opened up about her nepo baby privilege. “I know I come from privilege, so when I started there was this big privilege guilt, obviously,” she said.

“I’ve always had this great work ethic because my parents came from nothing and I worked hard to honor them.”

