Bon Apptit has a new look for print, a new podcast and new merch





At Bon Apptit, the artistic team is responsible for visually interpreting the stories and recipes that we are so keen to share. In the December issue, we were delighted to unveil the redesign of the print magazines under the direction of Creative Director Arsh Raziuddin. Building on the singular styling they were already known for, Raziuddin, along with design director Caroline Newton, focused on maintaining the playfulness while cutting out the noise. We updated our logo to be more sleek and contemporary, and created a custom typeface named Aperitif just for the magazine. It’s designed by Jeremy Mickel and inspired by the warmth of 1960s and 70s cookbook fonts. Overall, we hope it’s fresh yet timeless, like the best recipes. Photographs by Isa Zapata The print redesign is one of the many changes happening at Bon Apptit. Launched a column called Small Plates, Big Opinions, highlighting how professionals really feed their children, starting with Yotam Ottolenghis mejadra, a rice and lentil dish that her children love. We have updated our merchandise shop with new gifts for the foodies in your life (including yourself). Our website will be revamped in the coming months.

