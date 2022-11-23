



Trevor Noah talks about his spontaneous decision to leave “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah shared what prompted him to announce his exit from The Daily Show after seven years during the September 29, 2022 plays. Not only did he surprise the audience, but also his show producers, crew and reps, who flew to Toronto. Noah, 38, shared a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he didn’t want the news of his exit to come from anyone but him. Part of the reason I did it this way is that I didn’t want somebody to be the person who then tells somebody else, who then tells somebody else another, who then tells someone else, Noah told THR the following month. And that’s where we create the thing. [The show] it’s where we were together, our space, and so for me it was the most natural way to tell everyone at the same time. During the plays, Noah had requested a few extra minutes before the commercial break when he was making the announcement. Before leaving, he started, sharing that he had a conversation with pen pal Roy Wood Jr. the day before, when he was reminded that it was their seventh anniversary. And I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey, he continued. It was absolutely amazing, and I found myself thinking about everything we had been through the Trump presidency, the pandemic, more pandemic and I realized that after the seven years, my time was up. The THR noted that upon closer examination, the audible gasps the announcement elicited from the studio audience, The Daily Show team, can be heard. The comedian went on to explain how, at 38, he wanted to go and live other experiences to travel more, shoot more. Maybe it comes from not being raised in America, but I believe it should all end, Noah explained. A lot of corporate America and American media are like, keep going as long as you can, but I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in the right place. I want to leave before I run out, because there are a lot of other things I would like to do. According to the point of sale, The daily show was never part of Noah’s plan, let alone his dream. In fact, when Jon Stewart (who hosted the show before him) first called, in 2013, about him being the show’s international correspondent, Noah wasn’t interested. Noah wasn’t even 30 and he barely knew who Stewart was, and he certainly didn’t like the idea of ​​derailing a lucrative stand-up career to join an American TV show. However, he came, eventually appearing on The daily show three times before accepting what seemed like a suicide mission to replace Stewart as host in March 2015, per THR.

