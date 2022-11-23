Sony to expand Chinese games incubator head-to-head with Microsoft





By Josh Ye HONG KONG (Reuters) – Sony Group Corp said on Tuesday it plans to expand a program to identify and incubate games made in China, in a race with Microsoft Corp to tap China’s games market. The program will invest more than 1 million yuan ($140,080) in every game it enrolls, and will fund not only small teams but also large teams with dozens or more engineers, Bao Bo said, director of game production in China at Sony. The Japanese tech giant’s plans were made public during an event broadcast live from the southwest Chinese city of Chengdu to relaunch the China Hero Project program, which came to a halt due to of COVID-19. “The magnitude of the third season will far exceed the previous two,” Bao said, adding that Sony will release some games and its PlayStation Studios will support the entered projects. Sony has clarified that it will be the publisher of Lost Soul Aside and Convallaria, two games signed up over the previous two seasons. The China Hero Project unveiled its first two batches of games in 2017 and 2019 and supported 17 titles, seven of which reached the market. It was part of Sony’s years-long approach to China, which eventually led to a lucrative exclusivity deal with hit Chinese game Genshin Impact outside of the China Hero Project. Little known before its launch in 2019, it became one of the highest-grossing games in the world. Reuters reported last month that Sony’s success with Genshin Impact has prompted Microsoft to aggressively woo Chinese game developers with big licensing deals. Sony sells PlayStation (PS) consoles in China, where people traditionally prefer to play mobile games. It has sold over 3.5 million PS4 consoles in China and Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), Sony’s gaming-focused subsidiary, said it has sold around 670,000 PS5 units there since then. its launch in China in May 2021. Tatsuo Eguchi, president of SIE Shanghai, said Sony’s goal is to sell twice as many PS5 consoles as the PS4, and believed the China Hero Project could help achieve that goal. The story continues “We want gamers around the world to better understand the creativity that comes from China. I’ve always dreamed of console gaming becoming an integral part of Chinese people’s daily entertainment,” he said. ($1 = 7.1388 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/sony-expand-chinese-game-incubator-104244189.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos