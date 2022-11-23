Connect with us

Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in Art celebrates dance and art throughout history | life and art

Transcending all differences between humans is a common theme: dance. Whether it’s casual art, performance or worship, dance is something we all have in common.

The Cincinnati Art Museum recently opened Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in Art, an exploration of dance and art across history spanning South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Himalayan region.

Viewers are instantly immersed in the exhibit upon arrival as they are faced with three television screens reflecting three modern-day youths dressed in tokens of their own culture, dancing to Bollywood music that echoes around the exhibit . Museum visitors are transported back in time as they walk behind the screens and through the rest of the conservation.

The exhibition consists of 121 works of art from all mediums video, photography, sculptures, paintings and more. The experience is divided into five categories: destruction and creation, devotion, subjugation, glorification and, finally, celebration.

The first of the categories, destruction and creation, explores the relationship between the use of dance as a practice of worship in ancient cultures and how these same messages have become embedded in our modern world. A poster of an ancient Buddha deity performing a ritual dance is framed alongside a magazine cover of former President Barack Obama mimicking the same pose his various arms reaching out from his body, all holding something different, depicting the dance he has to do to balance all the responsibilities in his life.

As viewers continue walking, they enter the devotional part of the exhibit. This part of the exhibition aims to reflect dance as a means of reunification, connecting opposites, transcending dualities and achieving unity. The main work in this section is a huge piece of cotton decorated with watercolors, gold and silver. Depicted on the coin, the Hindu god Krishna dances with the women of the cowherd village. The group performs a dance called Rasmandala, which represents the connection between the earthly and the divine.

The exhibition then leads to the subjugation section. The pieces selected for this section all reflect how the power of dance can be used to overcome the power of negative entities. In ancient teachings, negative forces were also expressed through dance, often through attempts at seduction.

Two photographs from the 1960s captured in Bali depicting the conflict between tourism and appreciation versus appropriation of sacred culture are a perfect example of subjugation in this curation. The first photo captures the ancient story behind a dance from Bali, where a battle was won and celebrated in dance. The second photograph represents Western visitors fascinated by these dances considered sacred and profane. A resolution has been reached where Western visitors can still enjoy the dances. However, they are no longer able to execute them themselves but are executed by the Balinese people.

As the exposition continues, it moves into glorification, where dancers perform to honor gods and kings. An 1882 print advertisement for Nautch Dancers and Whirling Dervishes is framed on the wall of the exhibit, depicting female dancers performing road-rail shows to workmen. This exhibition shows how dance evolved from a way of showing devotion to celestial beings to perform even for the working class.

The exhibition ends in an area called celebration. The celebration section pays homage to how dance has been a constant since the dawn of time as a way to preserve and joyfully celebrate moments throughout life. A video projected along three walls shows a dimly lit modern Singapore street full of colorful buildings and urban alleys. A man dances in the streets while others in the street talk about their nights. This presentation brings the exhibition full circle, showing how the meaning of dance is constantly changing and adapting over time.

Tickets for the exhibit start at $12, with discounted rates for students, children, and seniors. The exhibition will run from November 11 to February 5, 2023, before moving to the Museum of Asian Art in San Francisco.

