Freeman tells ‘Our universe’ | Culture & Leisure

When things get cosmic, it’s good to have God’s voice on your side. Morgan Freeman narrates the Netflix-BBC co-production Our Universe. All six parts begin airing today.
An ambitious and successful hybrid of Planet Earth-style nature documentary with mind-bending journeys into Carl Sagans Cosmos territory, Our Universe demonstrates how the most mundane aspects and basic necessities of life on our blue paradise of a planet are directly related to matter and forces at work in the outer reaches of space.
We start with the water, following a family of elephants enjoying the rainy season in their home in Botswana. But as the rains recede and their watering holes dry up, they are forced to travel hundreds of kilometers to find new sources of sustenance and life.
This travelogue leads to long parentheses on the origins of water on our planet and the reasons for its absence among many of our neighbors in the solar system. In his measured cadences, Freeman describes ancient asteroid storms that brought water crystals to our young planet with such force that they were buried beneath the surface for billions of years, before finally emerging. , evaporate and trigger centuries-old floods that have formed rivers, lakes, oceans. and atmospheres.
This origin story is so ancient and encompassing that it seems almost biblical in itself. Especially since Freeman’s celestial authority backs him up.
And it’s just water. During six episodes, Our Universe will explore concepts as heavy as gravity, the composition of our sun and the origins of life on Earth.
Hulus’ new Welcome to Chippendales limited series explores well-covered territory. The scandal-ridden story of a franchise club catering to fans of cufflink-wearing male strippers has previously been told on Secrets of the Chippendales Murders on A&E and in the 2021 Discovery+ series Curse of the Chippendales.
That probably won’t matter to fans of this stuff. Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) plays Somen Steve Banerjee, the Indian-born immigrant who grows from a workaholic gas station manager to a future Hugh Hefner.
Like HBO’s recent Winning Time series and Hulu production Pam & Tommy, this show revels in the sex-crazed excess of the 1970s and 80s, with its over-the-top cars, fashions and decor. Given the time and subject matter, it’s impossible to tell whether Chippendales is sticking to camp or striving to be accurate.
For those watching, a winner emerges on Bachelor in Paradise (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14). As many remember, the nights leading up to Thanksgiving were when a winner was crowned in Dancing With the Stars. And maybe they still are. But because this reality competition staple moved to Disney+, its audience and buzz have largely disappeared.
American Masters (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) features Cree artist and singer Buffy Sainte-Marie. A product of the Greenwich Village folk scene in the mid-century, she used her enduring fame and platform to campaign for women’s issues and Indigenous rights.
As a songwriter, she won the Academy Award for Best Song for Up Where We Belong, performed by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, for the film An Officer and a Gentleman.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
This travelogue leads to long parentheses on the origins of water on our planet and the reasons for its absence among many of our neighbors in the solar system. In his measured cadences, Freeman describes ancient asteroid storms that brought water crystals to our young planet with such force that they were buried beneath the surface for billions of years, before finally emerging. , evaporate and trigger centuries-old floods that have formed rivers, lakes, oceans. and atmospheres.
This origin story is so ancient and encompassing that it seems almost biblical in itself. Especially since Freeman’s celestial authority backs him up.
And it’s just water. During six episodes, Our Universe will explore concepts as heavy as gravity, the composition of our sun and the origins of life on Earth.
Maggies’ efforts to infiltrate a terrorist cell fail the FBI (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
This travelogue leads to long parentheses on the origins of water on our planet and the reasons for its absence among many of our neighbors in the solar system. In his measured cadences, Freeman describes ancient asteroid storms that brought water crystals to our young planet with such force that they were buried beneath the surface for billions of years, before finally emerging. , evaporate and trigger centuries-old floods that have formed rivers, lakes, oceans. and atmospheres.
This origin story is so ancient and encompassing that it seems almost biblical in itself. Especially since Freeman’s celestial authority backs him up.
And it’s just water. During six episodes, Our Universe will explore concepts as heavy as gravity, the composition of our sun and the origins of life on Earth.
Businessman’s Staff Disappears on FBI: International (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
This travelogue leads to long parentheses on the origins of water on our planet and the reasons for its absence among many of our neighbors in the solar system. In his measured cadences, Freeman describes ancient asteroid storms that brought water crystals to our young planet with such force that they were buried beneath the surface for billions of years, before finally emerging. , evaporate and trigger centuries-old floods that have formed rivers, lakes, oceans. and atmospheres.
This origin story is so ancient and encompassing that it seems almost biblical in itself. Especially since Freeman’s celestial authority backs him up.
And it’s just water. During six episodes, Our Universe will explore concepts as heavy as gravity, the composition of our sun and the origins of life on Earth.
On two episodes of New Amsterdam (NBC, TV-14): bad news for Max (8 p.m.); Reynolds is torn (9 p.m.).
A terrorist plot interferes with vacation plans on FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Kidnappers Crush Thanksgiving on The Rookie: Feds (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
American Greed (9 p.m., CNBC) profiles a San Diego real estate con artist and liquor license operator.
Mel Brooks appears (and sings!) in the charming 2021 documentary The Automat (7 p.m., TCM), recalling the popular restaurants of the first half of the 20th century that served meals from small glass contraptions and sold food from quality for pennies, attracting a loyal following among the working class, celebrities and even the affluent. The decline of the Automata coincided with urban decay, the rise of car-based suburban and highway fast food chains, and the trend toward a velvet rope form of social snobbery.
The Voice (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG)… Trouble for Padma and the baby on The Resident (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14)… Tragedy brings the family together on Monarch (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
Jimmy Fallon hosts Michael Strahan, F. Murray Abraham and Cole Swindell on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC)… Kumail Nanjiani, Matt Rogers and the cast of Titanic visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC).
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).