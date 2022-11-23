Kashmir and Bollywood – A never ending love story





By Zubair Qureshi Kashmir’s love affair with Bollywood began in 1949 when Raj Kapoor shot parts of his film “Barsaat” in the valley, bringing its beauty to wider audiences. Since then, the Kashmir valley has become the focus area of ​​many film producers. In the 1960s and 1970s, several Bollywood films, including “Kashmir Ki Kali” (1964), “Jab Jab Phool Khile” (1965) and “Bobby” (1973), among others, were filmed in Kashmir. The songs from these movies remained favorites for generations to come. Not only that, there are many places in Kashmir which are known by movie names or characters, such as the ‘Bobby Hut’ landmark in Gulmarg, where the song from the hit movie ‘Bobby’ – ‘Hum tum ek kamray main.. . – was filmed, or the “Betab Valley” in Pahalgam where Sunny Deol-Amrita Singh star “Betaab” was filmed. This beautiful relationship between Kashmir and Bollywood lasted until Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “Khamosh” in 1985, after which the unfortunate circumstances that followed due to terrorism in the region put a temporary end to this love affair. Bollywood made a comeback to the valley after 2000, when movies like “Mission Kashmir” and “Haider” were filmed in Kashmir. This relationship is also unique because this time the subject of these films was not the beauty of the Valley, but Kashmir itself. In recent years, many popular Bollywood movies and web series have been filmed in Kashmir, while many local actors have also risen to prominence. Notable among them are Mir Sarwar, who starred in films like “Qaisari” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” and Zaira Wasim, who starred in Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar,” among others. Film screening has also been boosted in the region this year with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s inauguration of movie theaters in Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama districts. Also, a new film policy has been implemented in Kashmir, apart from Sinha’s announcement of the opening of cinema halls in every district of UT. With all this, the aspirations of local filmmakers and actors have also been boosted. (SJ/IANS)

