Entertainment
Disney CEO Bob Iger plans restructuring, Chapek stalwart Kareem Daniel to leave
Bob Iger attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019.
Jeff Kravitz | FilmMagic, Inc | Getty Images
Bob Iger, less than 24 hours after his return to the head of disneytold employees on Monday that the company would undergo a restructuring in the coming weeks.
One of the first steps, Iger said, would be the departure of Kareem Daniel, the company’s head of media and entertainment, and right-hand man to late CEO Bob Chapek.
Iger announced Daniel’s departure in a memo to employees of the division, along with a “new structure that puts more decisions in the hands of our creative teams and streamlines costs.”
“This will require a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. As a result, Kareem Daniel will leave the company,” Iger said in the memo, which was obtained by CNBC.
Iger said Disney’s top lieutenants, including Dana Walden, head of general entertainment, Alan Bergman, head of Disney content studios, ESPN’s James Pitaro and chief financial officer Christine McCarthy would work together on Disney’s new structure “which puts more decision-making back into the hands of our creative teams and streamlines costs.”
The move marks the swift reversal of one of Chapek’s key actions during his nearly three-year tenure as CEO. Chapek reorganized the company to establish the DMED division and consolidate the fiscal power of Disney’s content and distribution divisions under Daniel.
“Our goal is to have the new structure in place in the coming months. No doubt elements of DMED will remain, but I fundamentally believe that storytelling is what drives this business, and it belongs at the center of how we organize our activities,” Iger said. “This is a time of great change and opportunity for our company as we enter our second century.”
Karim Daniel
Source: BusinessWire
Daniel has close ties to Chapek, who hired Daniel as an intern while he was working towards his MBA at Stanford.
The two had worked closely together when Chapek was head of the parks, experiences and consumer products group, and Daniel was head of the Imagineering program, Disney’s theme park designers.
Daniel had worked in several Disney divisions during his tenure. He was vice president of distribution strategy at Walt Disney Studios when Disney completed its acquisition to buy Marvel Studios for approximately $4 billion in 2009. He was also part of the team that bought Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4 billion. 05 billion dollars.
Marvel and Star Wars would go on to become major pieces of Disney’s strategy, especially when it came to streaming, in recent years.
Daniel, who had been at Disney for over a decade, reached his final perch as head of media and entertainment when Chapek revamped Disney in 2020 and the former CEO quickly surrounded himself with parks staff and accelerated the company’s push towards streaming.
In his last role, Daniel oversaw all of Disney’s streaming services, namely Disney+, as well as national television networks and studios.
Disney shares rose more than 6% on Monday, the day after Disney announced the management change.
Read Iger’s memo:
Dear DMED employees,
As we begin the work of transformation that I told you about in my email last night, I want to start by offering my sincere appreciation and gratitude to each of you.
Over the next few weeks, we will begin to implement organizational and operational changes within the company. I intend to restructure things in a way that honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are. As you know, this is a time of tremendous change and challenge in our industry, and our work will also focus on creating a more efficient and profitable structure.
I’ve asked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro and Christine McCarthy to work together on designing a new structure that puts more decision-making back into the hands of our creative teams and streamlines costs, and that will require a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. As a result, Kareem Daniel will be leaving the company, and I hope you will all join me in thanking him for his many years of service to Disney.
Our goal is to put the new structure in place in the coming months. Undoubtedly, elements of DMED will remain, but I fundamentally believe that storytelling is what drives this business, and it belongs central to how we organize our business.
This is a time of great change and opportunity for our company as we enter our second century, and I am very proud to lead this team once again. I cannot say it enough: I am extremely grateful for the wonderful work you do every day and for your commitment to maintaining the level of excellence for which Disney has always been known.
I know change can be destabilizing, but it is also necessary and even energizing, so I ask for your patience as we develop a roadmap for this restructuring. More information will be shared over the coming weeks. Until a new structure is put in place, we will continue to operate under our existing structure. In the meantime, I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and thank you again for all you do.
Bob
Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that Bob Chapek was CEO of Disney for almost three years. An earlier version misrepresented its terms of reference.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/21/kareem-daniel-disney-head-of-media-and-chapeks-right-hand-is-out-following-igers-return.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Disney CEO Bob Iger plans restructuring, Chapek stalwart Kareem Daniel to leave
- Those who died in the earthquake in Indonesia reached 268 Social issues | DW
- Bloomberg apologizes for Boris Johnson’s speech criticizing communist China
- Kashmir and Bollywood – A never ending love story
- The scoop – Tuesday, November 22, 2022
- Broadcom’s $61B Deal To VMware On UK Regulators’ Radar
- Freeman tells ‘Our universe’ | Culture & Leisure
- Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in Art celebrates dance and art throughout history | life and art
- Haslam inspires young TT players in Guyana | Sport
- Hasbro seeks to offload entertainment studio eOne
- Earthquake in Indonesia: Many schoolchildren among 268 killed in West Java | world news
- Suniel Shetty says Bollywood stars have ‘alienated’ audiences with their lifestyle