Entertainment giants and media companies announce mass layoffs





A number of entertainment conglomerates and media companies announce layoffs macroeconomics continues to impact multiple industries. Tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Tesla have announced hiring pauses or layoffs for their headquarters in recent months, citing recession risk and broader economic uncertainty. Media industry leaders refer to similar issues. Warner Bros. Television has reduced its workforce by 26% in the scripted, unscripted and animation divisions, according to a note sent by Channing Dungey, CEO of Warner Bros Television, and obtained by Deadline. These are difficult times in the world at large and a tumultuous time in our industry, she wrote. But I hope these changes, made with a view to a more focused business strategy, will strengthen and stabilize our business, maintain our tremendous creative output, and better position us for continued future success. Following a lackluster quarterly earnings report, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek said earlier this month that the entertainment giant would implement a hiring freeze and cut some positions, according to a report. message sent to executives and obtained by CNBC. Hiring for the small subset of the most business-critical and important positions will continue, but all other roles are on hold, said Chapek, who was replaced over the weekend by his predecessor Bob Iger. Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have fallen nearly 59% since the start of the year, while shares of Disney have fallen 39%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 7% and 17% respectively over the same period. Despite an increase in economic output in the third quarter, the United States previously met the empirical definition of a recession, two consecutive quarters of negative growth, as output contracted at an annualized rate of 1.6% in the first quarter and at a rate of 0.6%. % pace in the second trimester. Biden administration officials nevertheless insisted that the economy as a whole was enjoying a normal recovery. After the release of the preliminary third-quarter production forecast, Biden claimed that pessimists had been advocating a slowdown while falsely claiming the country was in a recession. Digital media device maker Roku announced last week that about 5% of staff will be laid off in a bid to reduce the company’s operating expense growth rate due to current economic conditions, according to a report. report from the Hollywood Reporter. Other companies cutting staff include Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, and Paramount Global, which controls CBS and MTV, according to a report of Axios. Gannett, a media conglomerate that owns more than 250 local news outlets, announced three months ago that executives would begin necessary but painful cuts to their workforce while eliminating some vacant positions. More than 360 newspapers had already closed their doors between the end of 2019 and the spring of 2022, according to a report from Northwestern University, which means the country is poised to lose a third of local newspapers between 2005 and 2025. The layoffs in the entertainment sector come as investors criticize big companies, especially in technology, for maintaining bloated payrolls. Twitter CEO Elon Musk halved the social media company’s workforce immediately after the acquisition. Disclosure: The Daily Wire announced plans for children’s entertainment content.

