Holiday entertainment to present | New





BAINBRIDGE The Out of the Woodwork Players and Sidney Community Band will join their talents on Saturday, December 3 in a holiday performance for Bainbridge and Sidney Pantries to be held at the Town Hall Theater at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge. According to a press release, a merry 2 p.m. matinee will open with a concert and carols performed by the Sidney Community Band. The cast members of OWP will then take the stage with Peter Bloedels’ one-act play, A Seussified Christmas Carol. The drama behind the classic Dickensian tale will be replaced by holiday cheer and humor provided by a cast of characters aged 5 to 50+. Tom Schimmerling will lead the cast as Scrooge, with Andrew Perry and Marianne Johansen as Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit and Juliet Sullivan as Timmy Loo Hoo. Eileen Tallmadge and Pat Hanson will narrate as chilling visitors, played by River Tallmadge and Sue Fletcher, join Madyson Smith (Belle), Logan Hunter (nephew, Fred), Jonathan Rude (boy) and Angel Bryan (maid) in the ‘together. The piece was produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc. Donations of stable food or money to fill the Bainbridge and Sidney pantries for the holidays are suggested in lieu of admission. Call 607-563-2582 or visit www.facebook.com/OWPTheatre for more information.

