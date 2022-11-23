Why Kartik Aaryan is in the best position to dominate the Bollywood box office in 2023 | Bollywood





For two years we have been hearing about the apparent demise of Kartik Aaryans career. His spinoff with arguably the biggest production house in the country started those rumors and people’s free time in the lockups galvanized him. And yet, turning a year older on November 22, there is no actor in Hindi cinema today with a more diverse and promising film line-up than Kartik (except perhaps Shah Rukh Khan, but you can’t seriously compare these two). Simply put, among the new generation of lead actors, Kartik may be best positioned to entertain viewers and rule the roost at the box office over the next 12 months, and hopefully beyond. Read also : Kartik Aaryan receives a birthday surprise from his family, Kriti Sanon promises the best present On his birthday, November 22, Kartik released the teaser/first look for his upcoming movie Shehzada. It’s special because it’s the first time he’s appeared in a straight-up masala artist and that too, with lots of action. The teaser saw Kartik punch some goons and ride a bike (a scooter in this case) much like 90s heroes. Many fans were shocked, some not pleasantly while others were excited. It’s a bold choice for the actor who has largely done straight-forward comedies so far. However, it is also a very rewarding move. The film is based on the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which earned 262 crores at the box office in 2020. If Shehzada replicates his success, it is Kartiks’ biggest hit yet. Freddy promises to challenge Kartik Aaryan’s acting abilities more than any of his films so far. But Shehzada isn’t even his most film in his lineup. That honor goes to Freddy. The Shashanka Ghosh film is much smaller than Shehzada and sees Kartik in his darkest and most challenging role yet, that of a murderous dentist. The film, which is slated to hit Disney+ Hotstar next month, is sure to expand Kartiks’ acting abilities. It’s so good to see the actor challenge himself regularly (first Dhamaka and now this). He may fail as we have yet to see Kartik in a very good performance. For me, Dhamaka was not a great performance even though it was a good effort. But the fact that he picked Freddy still deserves praise in a time when Kartiks contemporaries are happy to play in their comfort zone. And when the dust of Freddy and Shehzada settles, Kartik will be back to business as usual with his next most Kartik release Aaryan, a romantic comedy titled Satyaprem Ki Katha. Everything about the film, from the title to the appearance, screams Kartik. It’s more familiar territory for the actor, who excelled in movies like Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earlier. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. So we have a dark thriller where he plays a sociopath, an action entertainer with 90s vibes, and a romantic comedy set in a small town. It’s as diverse as it gets. These films are intended not only to target various genres and audiences, but also to seek greater box office penetration (at least the latter two given that Freddy is an OTT release). At 32, Kartik Aaryan is at a turning point in his career. It has been around for over a decade and can therefore be considered an established player. But he is also young enough to experiment and reinvent according to the tastes of the public. His three upcoming films are proof that he is trying to do just that. How this plays out will be evident over the next year. But just by trying that, Kartik put himself in a better position than many of his contemporaries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Abhimanyu Mathur is an entertainment reporter at the Hindustan Times. He writes about film, TV and OTT, producing interviews, reviews and good old-fashioned features.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/why-kartik-aaryan-is-best-placed-to-dominate-the-bollywood-box-office-in-2023-101669106021352.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos