





Jason Kempin/Getty Images The cast of the Von Erich family biopic “The Iron Claw” has expanded with the signing of Aaron Dean Eisenberg to play Ric Flair. Deadline reported that Eisenberg’s role “should be a cameo,” even though Flair played a major role in the family saga when he defeated Kerry Von Erich for the NWA Championship belt in 1984. Eisenberg is best known for his recurring roleon “The Deuce,” where Eisenberg played a failed actor who is forced to resort to pornography. Other cast members of “The Iron Claw” include Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, and Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich. The film’s cast also includes a few professional wrestlers, including the NWA’s Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes and Chavo Guerrero Jr. in a yet-to-be-announced role; Guerrero is also a wrestling coordinator on the production. “The Iron Claw” caught the attention of wrestling fans for its casting of AEW World Champion MJF in its theatrical debut. Press reports stated that MJF will play Kevin Vaugh, who was unsuccessfully cast as alleged dynasty cousin Lance Von Erich, but MJF declined to confirm he was cast in the role while sharing his brand. unique lack of tact in a recent interview to theorize how the Von Erich clan could have avoided his multiple dramas. “I think the first lesson is this: don’t be born and raised in Texas,” he said. “It’s a horrible place. If the Von Erichs were a Long Island family, none of this would have happened.”

