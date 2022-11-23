Connect with us

Entertainment

Churches of Scientology Organize Volunteers to Clean Up Hollywood Christmas Parade Route | Local News

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

 


HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Nov 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) The Churches of Scientology of Los Angeles hold their annual Hollywood Shine Cleanup Parade for the thousands of visitors expected to hit the streets of Hollywood for the 90th Annual Christmas Parade .

Anyone who wants to help make the parade special for spectators and TV-watchers is invited to join a team of energetic Angelenos on Saturday, November 26, who will make Hollywood beautiful while having fun.

Each year, Scientologists in Los Angeles organize this cleaning before the parade. But this year promises to be unique. Not only will they make Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards litter-free, but they will also improve the parade route by cleaning windows and painting graffiti. And to help everyone get into the holiday spirit, a team of singers have promised to come.

Volunteers should arrive at 9:00 a.m. at the Association for Better Living and Education (ABLE) at 7065 Hollywood Blvd at 9:00 a.m., for free coffee and donuts, and to pick up their supplies. After cleaning, they return at noon for pizzas and sandwiches provided by local businesses that support the initiative.

The cleanup is co-sponsored by The Way to Happiness Foundation, named after the author, humanitarian, and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, of Common Sense Moral Code. The Way to Happiness promotes universal values ​​embraced by millions of people of all faiths around the world. Among the 21 precepts, two are particularly suited to such a project: Set a good example, and Safeguard and improve your environment, which recalls:

Caring for the planet begins in one’s own backyard. It extends over the entire area that we travel to get to school or work. It covers places such as those where one picnics or goes on vacation. The litter that spoils the land and the water supply, the dead brush that invites fire, these are things to which one does not need to contribute and which, in otherwise inactive moments, something can be done about.

Not only does a cleanup raise the pride of those who live and work in a neighborhood, it has also proven to be a deterrent to crime. According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences from the University of Pennsylvania and other institutions, neighborhoods where vacant lots were cleared experienced a 29% reduction in gun violence, a 22% decrease in burglaries, and a 30% decrease in nuisances such as noise complaints and illegal dumping.

Residents living near these same spaces also reported feeling much safer after remediation, with 58% having fewer safety issues when leaving their homes and more than three-quarters saying they had significantly increased the use of their outdoor spaces to relax and socialize.

After the cleanup, Hollywood Cleanup volunteers distribute copies of The Way to Happiness and place them in stores for their patrons to promote simple, common-sense values ​​that anyone can use to make their neighborhoods safer. and more welcoming.

In addition to the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade activity, a partnership between the Church of Scientology, The Way to Happiness Foundation and the Los Angeles Police Department organizes monthly cleanups to keep Hollywood beautiful. The Churches of Scientology of Los Angeles also helped organize Faith and Bluecleaning up the neighborhood in October 2022, where more than 50 local businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations and some 460 volunteers cleaned 170 city blocks and beautified 200 storefronts under the Unity in the Community banner.

For more information on humanitarian initiatives sponsored by the Church of Scientology, visit a new interactive timeline on the Scientology website.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientology.tv

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/B0xMnowNCYo

PHOTO link for the media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1122-s2p-coscleanup-300dpi.jpg

CAPTION: All are invited to join the volunteers who clean up Hollywood for the annual Christmas parade.

SOURCE OF INFORMATION: Church of Scientology International

This press release has been issued on behalf of the source of the information (Church of Scientology International) which is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. The information is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Story ID: 86888 APDF-R8.7

2022 Send2Press, a press release and electronic marketing service of NEOTROPE, California, USA.

To see the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/scientology-churches-organize-volunteers-to-clean-up-the-hollywood-christmas-parade-route/

Disclaimer: The content of this press release was not created by The Associated Press (AP).

Copyright 2022 Send2Press Newswire

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cleburnetimesreview.com/news/scientology-churches-organize-volunteers-to-clean-up-the-hollywood-christmas-parade-route/article_6608c642-177b-536e-92aa-712d4b665824.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: