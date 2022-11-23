Churches of Scientology Organize Volunteers to Clean Up Hollywood Christmas Parade Route | Local News

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Nov 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) The Churches of Scientology of Los Angeles hold their annual Hollywood Shine Cleanup Parade for the thousands of visitors expected to hit the streets of Hollywood for the 90th Annual Christmas Parade .

Anyone who wants to help make the parade special for spectators and TV-watchers is invited to join a team of energetic Angelenos on Saturday, November 26, who will make Hollywood beautiful while having fun.

Each year, Scientologists in Los Angeles organize this cleaning before the parade. But this year promises to be unique. Not only will they make Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards litter-free, but they will also improve the parade route by cleaning windows and painting graffiti. And to help everyone get into the holiday spirit, a team of singers have promised to come.

Volunteers should arrive at 9:00 a.m. at the Association for Better Living and Education (ABLE) at 7065 Hollywood Blvd at 9:00 a.m., for free coffee and donuts, and to pick up their supplies. After cleaning, they return at noon for pizzas and sandwiches provided by local businesses that support the initiative.

The cleanup is co-sponsored by The Way to Happiness Foundation, named after the author, humanitarian, and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, of Common Sense Moral Code. The Way to Happiness promotes universal values ​​embraced by millions of people of all faiths around the world. Among the 21 precepts, two are particularly suited to such a project: Set a good example, and Safeguard and improve your environment, which recalls:

Caring for the planet begins in one’s own backyard. It extends over the entire area that we travel to get to school or work. It covers places such as those where one picnics or goes on vacation. The litter that spoils the land and the water supply, the dead brush that invites fire, these are things to which one does not need to contribute and which, in otherwise inactive moments, something can be done about.

Not only does a cleanup raise the pride of those who live and work in a neighborhood, it has also proven to be a deterrent to crime. According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences from the University of Pennsylvania and other institutions, neighborhoods where vacant lots were cleared experienced a 29% reduction in gun violence, a 22% decrease in burglaries, and a 30% decrease in nuisances such as noise complaints and illegal dumping.

Residents living near these same spaces also reported feeling much safer after remediation, with 58% having fewer safety issues when leaving their homes and more than three-quarters saying they had significantly increased the use of their outdoor spaces to relax and socialize.

After the cleanup, Hollywood Cleanup volunteers distribute copies of The Way to Happiness and place them in stores for their patrons to promote simple, common-sense values ​​that anyone can use to make their neighborhoods safer. and more welcoming.

In addition to the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade activity, a partnership between the Church of Scientology, The Way to Happiness Foundation and the Los Angeles Police Department organizes monthly cleanups to keep Hollywood beautiful. The Churches of Scientology of Los Angeles also helped organize Faith and Bluecleaning up the neighborhood in October 2022, where more than 50 local businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations and some 460 volunteers cleaned 170 city blocks and beautified 200 storefronts under the Unity in the Community banner.

For more information on humanitarian initiatives sponsored by the Church of Scientology, visit a new interactive timeline on the Scientology website.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientology.tv

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/B0xMnowNCYo

PHOTO link for the media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1122-s2p-coscleanup-300dpi.jpg

CAPTION: All are invited to join the volunteers who clean up Hollywood for the annual Christmas parade.

SOURCE OF INFORMATION: Church of Scientology International

This press release has been issued on behalf of the source of the information (Church of Scientology International) which is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. The information is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Story ID: 86888 APDF-R8.7

2022 Send2Press, a press release and electronic marketing service of NEOTROPE, California, USA.

To see the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/scientology-churches-organize-volunteers-to-clean-up-the-hollywood-christmas-parade-route/

Disclaimer: The content of this press release was not created by The Associated Press (AP).