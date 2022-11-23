Actor Kevin Sebastian remembers Hazlet roots ahead of film festival





HAZLET, NJ An actor whose love of the craft began in Hazlet will return to the area when his new TV series premieres at the Smodcastle Film Festival in the Atlantic Highlands.

The festival’s opening night, November 30, features Kevin Sebastian, who started out as a local actor and became a mainstay of New York television. Another Kevin, local filmmaker and director Kevin Smith, will open the Smodcastle Film Festival at his Atlantic Movie House (now Smodcastle Cinemas) in Atlantic Highlands on November 30.

Sebastian stars with longtime Smiths collaborator Jason Mewes in the new series ‘The Undesirables,’ which plays for the festival’s opening night, according to a publicist for the event. “The comedy features a dysfunctional ragtag team doing whatever it takes to stop an evil real estate mogul (Sebastian) and his evil boss from wiping out purgatory and sending everyone straight to hell,” as the series is described in a press release.

Sebastian and the rest of the cast of “The Undesirables” will be among the fans as the Smodcastle Film Festival opens at 7 p.m. on November 30 at Smodcastle Cinemas, 82 First Ave. in Atlantic Highlands. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.atlanticcinemas.com/smodcastlefilmfestival.

Sebastian attended Hazlet schools, including Raritan High School, where his theater director helped lay the foundation for his life in theater and television, he said. Raritan High School’s current theater principal, Melanie Taylor, sparked Sebastian’s fondness for performing, he said, “guiding him through an array of plays and musicals over their four years together”.

Teacher Melanie Taylor said she couldn’t be more proud of Sebastian’s success. “He was an amazing student and a really talented actor,” Taylor said, when joined at school on Tuesday. She said her ability to “disappear into character” is a sign of a special talent. She can’t wait to see him in the new series, but Taylor, who lives in the Atlantic Highlands herself, said she’ll be busy the night of the film festival and won’t be able to attend. . There’s a tech rehearsal that night for the new high school play, “Almost, Maine.” The play will soon be performed for the public and more information about this opening will be available soon.

After his high school years, Sebastian then attended Ramapo College in Bergen County, New Jersey, where he earned a degree in theater and a minor in music. And he hasn’t missed a beat since in the development of his career. During this time, Sebastian branched out into a number of Red Bank-based arts opportunities, including the Red Bank Regionals performing arts program and the former Fellowship Theatre. After graduating, Sebastian could be seen at many professional theaters in New Jersey, including Monmouth County’s New Jersey Repertory in Long Branch, where he had a standout performance in “Sick.” Although acting has always been a staple of his career, winning him the BroadwayWorld Best Actor award earlier this year, according to the press release, audiences can most often recognize Sebastian from his appearances on the CBS “Blue Bloods”, “Bull” and the “Murphy Brown Revival.

he also had recent appearances on Amazon Primes “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Netflixs “Club de Cuervos” and “Friends from College”.

