Letitia Wright slams Hollywood reporter for article on actors with ‘personal baggage’





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright on Monday accused The Hollywood Reporter of waging a personal vendetta against her after a story lumped her in with Oscar contenders who are carrying personal baggage. The others were Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, and Brad Pitt, accused of assault by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The article that appeared in the influential entertainment industry media, titled How personal baggage will impact Oscar’s chancesWrights’ detailed comments on the controversial vaccine and tweet of an anti-vaccine propaganda video in December 2020. Wright wrote at the time that she thought for herself, raising concerns about the ingredients in the vaccine and getting canceled for it. THR noted that fans online have been asking for her role to be recast. Wright, now more vital than ever to the Black Panther franchise for reasons we won’t disclose to avoid spoilers, appeared livid on the personal luggage tag and was listed with those charged with actual crimes. THR included Roman Polanski, who pleaded guilty to statutory rape and fled punishment, and accused child molester Woody Allen for historical context. This is despicable behavior. At this point a personal vendetta towards me, Wright wrote on his Instagram story. I did nothing wrong but respectfully decline to do any interviews with this publication. Stop your nonsense. I apologized TWO years ago, Wright added. Remained silent on the subject. You lied and said I kept talking about it with my cast and crew on my set. IT WAS NOT TRUE. ASK MY PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR. The film was a success. Your agenda with me is now even clearer. I will not remain silent. Stop your disgusting behavior. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already grossed over $500 million since its release on November 11. Wright continued to vent in a direct missive to the article’s author, Scott Feinberg. Did my performance shake you so much? she wrote. Get a life, like for real. Here are Wrights’ entries in full: Letitia Wright’s Open Letter to The Hollywood Reporter Further correspondence from Letitia Wright to THR.

