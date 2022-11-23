Lee Pace opens up on coming out of ‘Heartstopper’ actor Kit Connor





Lee Pace isn’t here for the fans and the media demanding the actors out, and he’s not afraid to say so. In a new interview for Vulture, Pace opened up about his many acting roleshis motivation and inspirations, and what it was like to be a queer actor in Hollywood before he officially came out. When Vulture asked Pace about coming out, he replied that he never thought he was in it. I never felt like it was a choice I made. But the media has a way of talking about things, he said of long-running rumors about his sexuality. I feel strongly, and did then as I do now, that I reserve the right to contain multitudes, and I would wish the same for all other actors. I reserve the right to explore all the different facets of humanity through my work and in my life. Then Pace brought up Heart strokeand how he relates to young star Kit Connor. It’s so good, he said of the show. And one of the actors faced a similar Tower of Babel over the whole thing. It’s absurd. I watch him, and he’s so great on the show, and all I think is I want to see what else you do. I want to see all the people you live in your career. In fact, I don’t care about anything else, he continued. I do not want to know it; it’s none of my business anyway. I’d rather take your word for it than some kind of hot plug, you know? Hell chooses to reveal himself in the work he does, in the way he interprets the characters, in the way he chooses the characters he wants to play. Earlier this year Connor, who is 18 and plays a bisexual teenager in the Netflix show Heart stroke, had said that he did not want to label his sexuality. When he was later spotted holding hands with a female co-star on another project, fans accused him of queerbaiting or pretending to be gay to get fans to watch his show. Connor owes his sexuality to no one but himself, and especially as a teenager, he shouldn’t have to make public statements to define himself. However, shortly after deleting his Twitter, he became bisexual. Back a minute, Connor wrote in a tweet. I am bisexual. Congratulations on forcing an 18-year-old out of hiding. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Goodbye. RELATED | 25 Photos Of Lee Pace That Give Off Big Daddy Energy

