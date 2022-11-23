Quentin Tarantino Believes ‘Hollywood Marvel’ Killed ‘Movie Stars’





The iconic filmmaker has another version of Marvel – and you might agree with him. After digging into Marvel movies earlier this month saying he and his fellow filmmakers couldn’t wait for the superhero trend to die out like 1960s musical films, Quentin Tarantino delivers another hot take. The director, who is on a press tour to promote his new book, Cinema Speculation, gives his opinion on the state of cinema, and the conversation about the superhero genre cannot be avoided. During his stop on Tom Segura’s podcast, 2 bears, 1 cave, Mediated reported that Tarantino was mourning the idea that there were no more “real movie stars” thanks to the “wonder-ization of Hollywood”. “Part of the Marvelization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who rose to fame playing these characters. But they are not movie stars. Right?” asks Tarantino. “Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a million times. Credit: Walt Disney Studios movies Tarantino’s criticism may sound like an attack on the cast of the MCU, but it’s more of a critique of the MCU’s lack of focus and deliberate attention to the power of its cast. The superhero genre, namely Marvel and DC, has relentlessly focused its efforts on creating an expansive universe. While what they’ve been able to accomplish is incredible, there’s this lingering effect that has bonded the actors to these characters, and it’s hard to see them as anyone or anything else. Few MCU actors have managed to establish movie star quality, like Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, but the rest are stuck. But, as Martin Scorsese said in 2019, the MCU is “not the cinema, it’s something else” and “we must not let ourselves be overwhelmed by that”. We need cinemas to step up and show films that are narrative films. Hollywood’s superhero problem is slowly getting worse. Eventually, he won’t be able to sustain himself without reinventing himself, which the MCU probably won’t because they trust their family formula so deeply. Although Tarantino doesn’t have strong feelings towards Marvel movies like Scorsese or Ridley Scott, stating he doesn’t hate or love them, he feels Hollywood is stuck in a creative rut that he can’t. not and does not. seem to want to escape. “There’s an aspect that if these movies came out when I was in my twenties, I would be totally happy and I would totally love them,” Tarantino said. “I mean, those wouldn’t be the only movies to be made. They would be these films among other films. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not as excited about them. This isn’t the first time Tarantino has spoken about it. “I don’t want to become this disconnected old man,” Tarantino revealed in another interview with Chris Wallace. “While already, I feel a bit like an old man disconnected from the current films that are coming out at the moment. And that’s what’s happening, that’s exactly what’s happening. Is Tarantino disconnected from current film culture? It’s hard to say when only a few years ago he was one of the cutting edge filmmakers in culture. Let us know what you think in the comments!

