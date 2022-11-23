Central Asian delegation dances to Bollywood tunes, says ‘India rules’ minister | Latest India News

Union Minister Anurag Thakur hosted a dinner on Tuesday for a delegation of 100 young people from Central Asian countries visiting India. The delegation presented various performances on old Bollywood songs during the gala evening.

Appreciating the performance of the delegates, the Minister said that we can clearly see how Indian cinema has a great impact on Central Asia.

It shows that we may be in different parts of the world, but we have a lot in common. Young people are the most important stakeholders in a country, Thakur said.

Dancing to old Bollywood songs and playing them with instruments shows how much India dominates the heartland of Central Asia. This shows the future of the good relations between India and Central Asia, which will concern art and culture, as well as trade and other fields, he added, quoted by ANI.

The Department of Youth Affairs is hosting the delegation of 100 young people from Central Asian countries to India from November 17-23.

Delegates during their visit to India visited Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalya, War Memorial in Delhi, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai Film City, Gateway of India in Mumbai and also had the opportunity to interact with the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The delegation also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, S Jaishankar.

Thakur said this is an international youth exchange program bringing together delegates from four Central Asian countries, which will go a long way in fostering goodwill and healthy relationships.

The first India-Central Asia Summit was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in virtual format on January 27. The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in this summit.