Nicholas Hoult on Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu and being challenged as an actor





Hoult opened the project, while doing press for “The Menu,” which he stars opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, a frequent star in Eggers’ movies.



Eight years ago, while promoting his career-changing horror film The witchacclaimed filmmaker Robert Egger told Collider he was “obsessed” with the movie classic Nosferatus since he was a kid and even though “it really doesn’t need to be done objectively”, he wanted to do his side at some point. Now that day is about to come, and the 1922 horror will get a new version with Max Max: Fury Road star Nicolas Hoult in the cast.

During a press tour to promote The menuHoult took some time to talk to ours Perri Nemiroff on Nosferatus. During the interview, Hoult revealed that he was “looking forward” to Eggers pushing him and “demanding a lot”. Based on the actor’s co-star Anya Taylor Joy (who worked with Eggers on The witch and The man from the north), the director and screenwriter’s method of pushing actors ends up helping them reach the levels they seek as performers. Hoult said of Nosferatus: COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY “I’m a fan of the original, but I think knowing Robert’s work and knowing he wanted to make this movie and tell this story, I think he’s been obsessed with it since he was about eight years old, m he said. So when it means so much to him personally and knowing what he’s created with ‘The Northman’, ‘The Lighthouse’ and ‘The Witch’, I’m like, his version of that story is something that I, as a fan, would love to see, so I’m really looking forward to going and doing it with him. Picture via Hulu RELATED: ‘The Menu’ Trailer Serves Anya Taylor-Joy With A Side Of Murder Apart from Hoult, the cast of Nosferatus so far is configured to present Bill Skarsgard (Barbaric) and Lily Rose Depp (Planetarium). While Skarsgård is about to play the main character, Depp will be the young woman tormented by the famous vampire. Hoult’s role, however, has yet to be revealed by Focus Features. Other cast members have yet to be announced.

What is the importance of Nosferatus the original Nosferatus is considered a gem of the classic silent film era. The film is also part of the movement called German Expressionism, which in film was primarily defined by its dark, dark cinematography and production design. If you’ve followed Eggers’ work, you’ll know he’s the perfect person to redo Nosferatus – after all, he was heavily influenced by it. Eggers’ films are quiet, understated horrors that rely on dark themes and cinematography to convey their message. Details of the Nosferatus remake have yet to be revealed, including a release date. Where to watch the original Nosferatus The first one Nosferatus came out literally a hundred years ago. Since it’s in the public domain, you can watch it completely free on YouTube. Check it out below:

