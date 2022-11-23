“Captain America is the star”, not Chris Evans – Deadline





Quentin Tarantino has a searing take on the effect Marvel movies are having on the industry and making movie stars obsolete. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who rose to fame playing these characters,” Tarantino said in an interview during the 2 bears, 1 cave podcast, according to Mediated. “But they are not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a million times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star. RELATED: Quentin Tarantino’s career directing a gallery of movies: From ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill’ to ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and more Tarantino assured that he doesn’t try to put down superhero movies and that he doesn’t hate their work but he doesn’t love them either. “I mean, look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid,” he added. “There’s an aspect that if these movies came out when I was in my twenties, I would be totally happy and I would totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies to be made. They would be these films among other films. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not as excited about them. The pulp Fiction The director said his “axe to grind against” Marvel movies is that “those are the only things that seem to get done.” And those are the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement among a fanbase or even the studio that makes them. That’s what excites them. And, you know, it’s just the fact that they’re the entire representation of that era of cinema right now. Ever since Tarantino’s comments went viral, Marvel’s star Simu Liu Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsoffered a reaction on Twitter. “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom were Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to direct a $400 million-plus movie,” he said. tweeted. “I am in awe of their cinematic genius. They are transcendent authors. But they can’t point their noses at me or anyone. Liu continued, “No film studio is or will ever be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one who has made sustained efforts to improve on-screen diversity by creating heroes who empower and inspire people from all communities everywhere. I also loved ‘the golden age’…but it was white as hell.” No film studio is or will ever be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one who has made sustained efforts to improve on-screen diversity by creating heroes who empower and inspire people from all communities everywhere. I also liked “the golden age”… but it was white as hell. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 22, 2022

