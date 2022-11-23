Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milans dies at 79 | Entertainment

HAVANA (AP) Pablo Milans, the Latin Grammy-winning balladist who helped found the Cubas nueva trova movement and toured the world as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castros’ revolution, has died in Spain , where he was undergoing treatment for blood cancer. He was 79 years old.
One of the best-known Cuban singer-songwriters internationally, he has recorded dozens of albums and hits like Yolanda, Yo Me Quedo (Im Staying) and Amo Esta Isla (I Love This Island) over the of a career that spanned more than five decades.
Cuban culture is in mourning after the death of Pablo Milanes, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz tweeted Monday evening.
Milans’ representatives released a statement saying he died early on Tuesday in Madrid.
In early November, he announced he was hospitalized and canceled concerts.
Pablo Milans was born on February 24, 1943 in the eastern town of Bayamo, in what was then Oriente Province, the youngest of five siblings born to working-class parents. His musical career started with him singing and often winning local television and radio contests.
His family moved to the capital and he studied for a time at the Havana Conservatory of Music in the 1950s, but he credited neighborhood musicians rather than formal training for his early inspiration, as well as trends in music. United States and other countries.
In the early 1960s, he was part of several groups, including Cuarteto del Rey (the Quartet of Kings), composing his first song in 1963: Tu Mi Desengano, (You, my disillusion), which talks about going from a lost love .
Your kisses don’t matter to me because I have a new love/to whom I promise to give my life, they say.
In 1970 he wrote the seminal Latin American love song Yolanda, which is still an enduring favorite everywhere from the tourist cafes of Old Havana to the canteens of Mexico City.
Spanish newspaper El Pais asked Milans in 2003 how many women he flirted saying they inspired the song. None, he replied, laughing. But many have said to me, “My child is the product of Yolanda.
Milans supported the Cuban Revolution of 1959 but was nonetheless targeted by authorities during the early years of Fidel Castros’ government, when any form of alternative expression was highly suspect. Milans was reportedly harassed for wearing his hair in an afro and given mandatory work details for his interest in foreign music.
These experiences did not dampen his revolutionary fervor, however, and he began to incorporate politics into his writing, collaborating with musicians such as Silvio Rodrguez and Noel Nicola.
The three are considered the founders of Cuban nueva trova, a generally guitar-based musical style that dates back to the ballads that troubadours composed during the islands’ wars of independence. Steeped in the spirit of 1960s American protest songs, nueva trova uses musical storytelling to highlight social issues.
Milans and Rodrguez in particular became close, touring the world’s stages as cultural ambassadors of the Cuban Revolution and bonding over boozy sessions.
If Silvio Rodrguez and I got together, the rum was always there, Milans told El Pais in 2003. There were always three of us, not two.
Milans was friends with Castro, a critic of American foreign policy and even for a time a member of parliament in the communist government. He considered himself loyal to the revolution and spoke of his pride in serving Cuba.
I am a worker who works with songs, doing what I know best in my own way, like any other Cuban worker, Milans once said, according to The New York Times. I am faithful to my reality, to my revolution and to the way in which I was brought up.
In 1973, Milans recorded Versos Sencillos, which turned poems by Cuban independence hero Jos Mart into songs. Another composition became something of a rallying call for the political left in the Americas: Song for Latin American Unity, which praised Castro as the heir to Mart and South American liberation hero Simon Bolvar, and made Cuban Revolution a model for other nations.
In 2006, when Castro stepped down as president due to a life-threatening illness, Milans joined other leading artists and intellectuals in expressing their support for the government. He promised to represent Castro and Cuba as this moment deserves: with unity and courage in the face of any threat or provocation.
Still, he wasn’t afraid to speak his mind and sometimes publicly pleaded for more freedom on the island.
In 2010, he supported a dissident hunger striker who demanded the release of political prisoners. Cuba’s aging leaders are locked in time, Milans told Spanish newspaper El Mundo. History must advance with new ideas and new men.
The following year, as the island embraced economic changes that would allow for greater free market activity, he pressed President Raul Castro to do more. These freedoms have been seen in small doses, and we hope over time they will grow, Milans told The Associated Press.
Milans disagreed without dissenting, pushed without pushing, following Fidel Castros’ notorious 1961 warning to Cuba’s intellectual class: in the Revolution, everything; apart from the Revolution, nothing.
I don’t agree with a lot of things in Cuba, and everyone knows it, Milans once said.
Always political even when his bushy afro had given way to more conservative, gray, thinning locks, in 2006 he contributed the song Exodo (Exodus), about missing friends gone to other lands, to the album Somos Americans (We Are Americans), a compilation of songs by American and Latin American artists about immigration.
Rodrguez and Milans had a falling out in the 1980s over reasons that were unclear and were barely on good terms, although they maintained a mutual respect and Rodrguez collaborated musically with Milan’s daughter.
Milans sang in the 1980s album Amo esta isla that I’m from the Caribbean and could never walk on dry land; nevertheless, he divided most of his time between Spain and Mexico in the following years.
According to his own account, he has had more than 20 leg surgeries.
Milans won two Latin Grammys in 2006, Best Singer-Songwriter Album for Como un Campo de Maiz (Like a Cornfield) and Best Traditional Tropical Album for AM/PM, Lineas Paralelas (AM/PM, Parallel lines), a collaboration with Puerto Rican salsa singer Andy Montanez.
He has also won numerous Cuban honors, including the Alejo Carpentier Medal in 1982 and the National Music Prize in 2005, and the 2007 Haydee Santamaria Medal from the Casa de las Americas for his contributions to Latin American culture.
Associated Press writer Peter Orsi contributed to this story.