As Drishyam 2 sets the box office on fire, Ajay Devgn thinks 3 or 4 Drishyams would act as a tonic to end Bollywood’s drought





Devgn will next be seen in Bholahwhich is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil language film Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Ajay Devgn (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL/AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images) By: Mohnish Singh Released November 18, Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2 set the domestic box office on fire in India. The film, which is a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, performed well on its first Monday, boding for a terrific run in the days to come. The high-profile film’s success worked as a tonic for ailing Bollywood, which hasn’t seen much success this year. Talking about tonic, I feel like it takes three or four by Drishyam. That’s what it takes. I hope this is just the beginning, Devgn told Variety in an exclusive interview. The actor went on to add, The main thing is about entertainment. Also, when I watch a movie, I really need to enjoy it, no matter how emotional it is. I have the impression that it is not very easy to make entertaining films. You have to keep the audience engaged for two and a half hours. And the public has gotten really smart, so you can’t just give them bullshit. Even when you’re talking about commercial cinema entertainment, you have to give them something new, he added. #Drishyam2 continues trends VICTORIOUS RUN EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on day 4 [Mon] Double digit hits… Traverse 75 cr Race to cr #D2 NOT slowing down soon Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: 76.01 cr. #India business. pic.twitter.com/zvLDBp1EUY Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2022 Speaking about the characters he wants to play in the future, the National Film Award-winning actor said: I want to cast characters who have done great things and made great sacrifices, and people don’t know much About them. So we have two or three scripts we were working on. Drishyam 2 was directed by Abhishek Pathak and funded by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios. Along with Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the crime thriller also features Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutt in the ensemble cast. Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Bholah, which is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil language film Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Along with acting, the superstar is also directing the highly anticipated movie. Keep visiting this space again and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

