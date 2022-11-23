An original actor of Michael Myers has died





James Winburn died on November 19. He performed stunts as Michael Myers in the original Halloween By Philippe Moyer | Rest in peace to James Winburn. He was the stunt double in the climactic sequence where Michael Myers was repeatedly shot by Donald Pleasences Dr Samuel Loomis and fell from a balcony in ‘Halloween’ (1978). He was 85 years old. pic.twitter.com/o9JgD4yYjp – Halloween Movie (@HalloweenFan96) November 22, 2022 The long-running horror franchise Halloween lost its first stuntman, James Winburn. According Weekly entertainmentthe man who performed villainous Michael Myers’ stunts died of an undisclosed illness on November 19. The stunt veteran, who starred in more than 70 films, was 85. For most of the first film, the masked Michael Myers is played by Nick Castle, while actor Tony Moran’s face is seen when Myers is unmasked. However, whenever the film called for intense action or stunts, a masked Winburn played the iconic role. For example, at the end of the film, Winburn plays Myers when Dr. Samuel Lewis shoots Myers, knocking the iconic villain off the balcony. The Halloween the series has since spawned 12 more films, with 2022 Halloween ends being the most recent. While Castle reprized his role as Michael Myers in several films, Winburn never returned to the series. Nonetheless, Wilburn went on to a long and successful stunt career. Stuntmen are a valuable resource. This was even truer back when CGI wasn’t becoming so prevalent. It’s no surprise, then, that Winburn’s role as Michael Myers isn’t the only iconic movie he’s starred in during his career. His credits include the original maritime disaster film Poseidon’s Adventurethe classic detective series kojakKurt Russell’s sci-fi action movie Escape from New Yorkthe groundbreaking sci-fi adventure film tronand the hilarious detective comedy The naked gun 2: The smell of fear. Although Wilburn never played Michael Myers again, fans of the show still remember him. In 2012, he talks about his experience of cinema during a question and answer session. According to Wilburn, he was originally hired to oversee security for the film’s cast and crew. However, director John Carpenter began asking Wilburn to put on the mask for short shots. On top of that, Carpenter had Wilburn do all the heavy stunt work. He said: ‘So when Donald Pleasence shot me, and I went through the porch window and over the railing to the floor – not knowing that little drop would reverberate for 34 years.’ Wilburn gave his final performance as a stuntman 20 years after his role as Michael Myers. He did stunts in the little-known 1998 movieThe waterfront.However, this was not the end of Wilburn’s career. He was the stunt coordinator for the 2005 filmMoses: Fallen in the City of Angelsand he even had an acting role in the 2014 moviewitch island. Wilburn also dabbled in directing. Staying true to its roots as Michael Myers, Wilburn made his directorial debut with his own horror film in 1988: Evil Altar. He then directed the 1991 action thriller The Merchant of Death, then the 1993 action detective film Miami Beach Cops. The little-known movies haven’t made waves in the film industry, but they paint a picture of a man well versed in all facets of filmmaking.

