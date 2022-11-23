Marvel actors are ‘not movie stars’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Say “Marvel” again, we dare you!

Quentin Tarantino has become the latest high-profile filmmaker to give a modest review of superhero movies, only to find his comments having the Hulk crushed on Twitter.

In an interview with Tom Segura for his podcast, 2 bears 1 caveTarantino was asked on the subject of what should be completely safe Marvel movies.

“I don’t like them,” Tarantino said. ” No I do not know. I don’t know to hate their. But I don’t like them. I mean, look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid. There’s an aspect that if these movies came out when I was in my twenties, I would be totally happy and I would totally love them. [But] they would not be the only films made, they would be these films among other films. I’m almost 60, so I’m not as excited about them.

Segura noted that Marvel films often feel like a “carbon copy” of previous MCU films, adding “you’re never taken anywhere you don’t expect”.

“My only ax to grind is that they’re the only things that seem to be done,” Tarantino said. “And those are the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement among a fan base or even for the studio that makes them… So it’s just the fact that they’re the complete representation of that era of cinema right now. There really isn’t room for anything else. This is my problem. It is a problem of representation.

“Part of the Marvelization of Hollywood is you have all these actors who rose to fame playing these characters,” he added. “But they are not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. I am not the first person to say this. I think it’s been said a million times, but it’s these franchise characters that become a star.

“In 2005, if an actor is in a movie that does as well as the Marvel movies, then that guy is an absolute star,” he continued. “It means people appreciate him and they like them and want to see them in stuff. Sandra Bullock is in The rapidity and everyone thought she was amazing in it. Everyone fell in love with her… They were excited about Sandra Bullock and wanted to see her in something else. It’s no longer the case now. We want to see this guy [keep] play Wolverine or whatever.

marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of ten rings star Simu Liu fired back on Twitter“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom were Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to direct a $400 million+ movie. I am in awe of their cinematic genius. They are transcendent authors. But they can’t point their noses at me or anyone. No film studio is or will ever be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one who has made a sustained effort to improve diversity on screen creating heroes who empower and inspire people from all communities everywhere. I also loved ”the golden age”… but it was white as hell.

dead Pool creator Robert Liefeld retweeted a story about Tarantino’s comments and mocked (apparently) as “the hottest of hot takes”.

Scorsese also slammed Marvel movies, calling them “theme parks” and “not a movie theater,” prompting a response from guardians of the galaxy director James Gunn, among others.

Tarantino fans would probably point out that if the director wanted more non-Marvel content that excited fans, he could do just that. But the director has promised to stop directing with his upcoming tenth film, which has yet to be written. Tarantino reconfirmed his retirement plan in the podcast.

“I think ten is a good number,” he said. “I’m ready to bow to the stage and leave them wanting more. Don’t muddle my filmography with a bunch of disconnected old man movies… I did everything I wanted to do.