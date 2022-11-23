mickey kuhn: Actor Mickey Kuhn, of ‘Gone with the Wind’ fame, dies at 90, read here





Gone with the last living star of the wind-

Famous for his role as Ashley and Melanie in Gone with the Wind, Mickey Kuhn said goodbye to the world on Sunday. Mickey Kuhn was famous for his work in Gone with the Wind.



Theodore Matthew Michael Kuhn Jr. was born September 21, 1932 in Waukegan, Illinois. Later, his family moved to Los Angeles, where he began his career as a child artist. He first appeared in Change of Heart when he was two years old.

Mickey Kuhn became a very accomplished child actor, best known for playing the role of Beau Wilkes in Gone with the Wind when he was just six years old. In 1985 he married Barbara and had a son named Mick and a daughter named Patricia. On Sunday, Nov. 20, his wife, Barbara, shared the news of Mickey Kuhn's passing. The professional life of Mickey Kuhn Mickey Kuhn worked as an aircraft electrician in the US Navy for four years. He left American Airlines in 1995 and headed into acting. After leaving the airlines, he worked in two films and a few television episodes before retiring from acting. He played various roles in movies like The Last Frontier and Away All Boats. His television role includes three episodes in Alfred Hitchcock's Present.

FAQs: What other movies has Mickey Kuhn done?

The actor has also starred in Red River, Juarez, A Streetcar Named Desire and Broken Arrow. When did Mickey Kuhn die?

Mickey Kuhn died Sunday in Florida in a hospice in Naples.

