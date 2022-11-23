Pet dog killed by P-22 puma in Hollywood Hills, confirms NPS





Notorious Los Angeles cougar P-22 is believed to be responsible for the murder of a pet dog on a leash that was walking around the Hollywood Hills area on Friday night, according to the National Park Service. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Security video from a home off Creston and Durand Drives shows a dog walker with two small dogs. They step out of frame and a mountain lion now confirmed to be P-22 comes out of the brush, crouching as it follows them. “He literally grabbed one of the dogs, pulled him so hard he unleashed him and ran off with the dog in his mouth,” Hollywood resident Warren Jason said. Hills who witnessed the attack. FRONT COVER: Pet dog attacked and killed by cougar while walking in Hollywood Hills The other dog and the walker were uninjured. The dog that was killed was a Chihuahua mix named Piper. Piper’s owner told FOX 11 they rescued them in 2014. They and everyone else in the neighborhood know P-22, the mountain lion who lives in the Hollywood Hills/Griffith Park area. “He’s always on my video feed,” said one resident, who added that she’s never had any issues, but doesn’t walk her dog at night because “coyotes are everywhere, so it’s not is not a good idea”. The National Park Service said cougar attacks on humans are “extremely rare, although they do occur”, adding that “there is no evidence that hunting pets is linked to an increase risk of attack on a person”. Officials said they were not aware of any previous attacks involving a cougar and a leashed pet in the Los Angeles area, but there were two other studies – one in Colorado and the another in an unnamed part of Southern California – who have documented such attacks. . “The drought means there are fewer rabbits and other wildlife in the area, so P-22 is looking for food,” said one resident. “It’s his home and we have to adapt.” SUGGESTED: Puma P-22 filmed in front of Hollywood Hills home P-22 was first documented by the Griffith Park Connectivity study in 2012. It has never been recorded killing pets. A koala at Griffith Park Zoo was found mutilated to death in 2016, and although P-22’s collar showed it was in the area, it was never officially blamed for the animal’s death. animal. The authorities have issued the following security advice: When outdoors, be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times.

Walk pets on standard-length leashes, especially between dusk and dawn when predators are most active.

If you encounter a mountain lion while walking with a pet, keep it close, make yourself as tall as possible, make noise, and don’t run.

