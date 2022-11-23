



However Leonardo DiCaprio can greatly thank Titanic for his international fame, director James Cameron says he nearly fired DiCaprio when the young actor had a bad attitude during his audition for the 1997 blockbuster.

Sitting down to reflect on his career with GQ, Cameron shared how his first encounter with the “charming” DiCaprio was. quickly eclipsed by their second encounter when the actor was invited back for a reading with already cast co-star Kate Winslet. “…[He] came back a few days later, and I had the camera set up to record the video. He didn’t know he was going to test. He thought it was another meeting to meet Kate. VIDEO OF THE DAY So I said, ‘Okay, we’ll just go into the next room, and we’ll play a few lines and I’ll film it.’ And he said, ‘You mean, I read?'” “He said, ‘Oh, I don’t read.’ I shook his hand and said, ‘Thank you for coming.’ And he said, ‘Wait, wait, wait. If I don’t read, I don’t get the part? Just like that?'” Stunned by the young actor’s arrogance, the Oscar-winning filmmaker recalled giving DiCaprio an ultimatum: Respect my time reading the script, or you’re out. “Come on. It’s a giant movie that’s gonna take two years of my life, and you’re gonna do five other things while I’m doing post-production. So I’m not gonna f– – make the wrong decision during casting. “So you’re going to read, or you won’t get the part.” Related: Titanic 25 Years Later: Masterpiece or Disaster

Cameron Casts DiCaprio Despite Negative Attitude: I Called the Action and ‘He Turned into Jack’ Paramount Pictures Despite the What eats Gilbert Raisin After the actor’s initial refusal, DiCaprio reluctantly read the role of the unfortunate Jack Dawson and immediately got the part. “So he comes in, and he’s like every ounce of his whole being is so negative — until I said, ‘Action’. Then he turned into Jack. Kate just lit up and they had played the scene,” Cameron recounted, sharing that he immediately knew DiCaprio was the man for the job. “Kate just lit up, and they played the scene. Dark clouds opened up, and a ray of sunlight came down and illuminated Jack. I’m like, ‘Okay. It’s him.”” Negative attitudes aside, it’s safe to say Cameron made the right casting call: DiCaprio and Winslet’s chemistry helped the heartbreaking historical drama become one of the highest-grossing films of them all. the temperature. Watch Cameron’s full interview with GQ below:

