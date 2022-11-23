Entertainment
List of Lake County, Florida entertainment includes holiday festivals
It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas in Lake County this weekend with many festivities and events planned. Light Up Eustis, Light Up Mount Dora and the Leesburg Christmas Walk all take place this weekend, along with local holiday markets.
Here’s what’s on tap:
Luminous Eustis
Eustis will kick off the festivities with Light Up Eustis Friday from 5-9 p.m. at Ferran Park. The event includes live entertainment, a snow slide, a simulated snowfall in the park, free photos with Santa, vendors, singers and more.
The tree lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m.
Details:eustis.org
Light up Mount Dora
The City of Mount Dora will hold its annual Light Up Mount Dora event at the new Elizabeth Evans Park location downtown on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event will feature live music, fireworks and Jolly Ol St. Nick.
Details:mountdora.com
Leesburg Christmas Walk
Did you hear it’s snowing in Leesburg? The Christmas promenade is back, with lights, shows, a giant Christmas tree and a Santa Claus. Come hang out in Towne Square on Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and browse the downtown shops and local vendors.
Details:LeesburgPartnership.com
Christmas party and market with Santa Claus
Sunsational Farms in Umatilla is hosting a special Christmas Festival and Market with Santa on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With over 90 vendors, free photos with Santa and an ice cream slide, there’s something for the whole family.
Free entry. Tickets available for carnival games, bee train, ice slide and bouncy houses.
Details:https://www.facebook.com/sunsationalfarms
Old World Christmas Market
Leesburg will host an Olde World Christmas Market in the city center on Saturday.
Fourth Annual Farm Vacation
Santa Claus is coming to the Lil Bit of Life Farm Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for their 4th annual farm vacation. Their friendly animals will also be available for photo ops, pony rides and more.
Admission is $10 per person.
Details:https://www.facebook.com/lilbitoflifeminifarm
Leesburg Christmas House
The Leesburg Partnerships Christmas House nears closing on December 10. Located at 209 SecondSt. in Leesburg, the house is filled with unique crafts and holiday items from local artisans.
They are open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Details:LeesburgPartnership.com
Ornament Workshop
Stop by the Leesburg Library Garden on Palmetto Street on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and create a holiday ornament inspired by traditions from around the world. Experience Christmas in different cultures and take home a cherished work of art.
Details:LeesburgFlorida.gov
Enchanted Tree Forest
The forest of enchanted trees returns to Victory Pointe in Clermont. There are 50 trees available for viewing that have been decorated by local organizations. They will be on display until January 8.
Details:ClermontFL.gov
Downtown Classic Car Show
The fourth Saturday Motor Show in Eustis will take place on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the city center. Enjoy the shops, restaurants, music and cool cars.
Details:eustis.org
Royal Highlands Community Craft Fair
Enjoy handmade crafts by Royal Highlands residents on Saturdays from 9am at 21505 Royal St. George Lane in Leesburg. Donations will also be collected for South Lake Animal League and Leesburg Elementary.
Details:LakeCountyFl.gov/calendar
‘Five Golden Rings: A Greeting Card Channel Holiday Musical’
The Sonnentag IceHouse Theater continues the musical premiere of Five Golden Rings: A Greeting Card Channel Holiday Musical which opens Friday and plays four weeks until December 11. There are no performances scheduled for November 24 and 25 and no shows on Saturday evening.
The production is a spoof of the Greeting Card Channel’s holiday movies and is set a few days before Christmas when a female corporate executive gets locked up in a Vermont bed and breakfast. She begins to fall in love with the owner of the business, which coincidentally is the business she was sent to buy and tear down, causing her to question her values and ideals.
The cast includes Sabrina Yager as Big City executive Holly McVay; John Gracey plays Lance Manager, the innkeeper; David Coalter and Kirk Simpson shared the role of fiancé, Bradley Richman; Kristen Brock stars as town girl Trish as well as a local resident overall; Brooklyn Yates plays Grace, the innkeeper’s 9-year-old daughter; and Brian Allan Chambers plays Nick, the hostel assistant.
Other characters include Jim Otwell, Georgia Orser, Will Orser, Lilian Berner, and Natalie Renick.
The show is directed by IceHouse Artistic Director Darlin Barry, with musical direction by Robert Cohen, scenic design by Buddy Fales, lighting design by Philip Lupo and costume design by Darlin Barry.
Details: icehousetheatre.com
