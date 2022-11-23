‘Chicago PD’ actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar shares a toned boxing punch





Benjamin Levy Aguilar turns Instagram into its own boxing ring. The actor, who plays Detective Dante Torres on NBC Chicago PDfans treated to a ripped shirtless photo which will hopefully fill the void created by the show’s brief hiatus this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. In the snap, Aguilar holds his gloves in front of his face in a defensive stance, which really emphasized his muscular form. He looked focused as he stared into the distance. “I’m lit”, he captioned the photowhich also gave fans a glimpse of her tattoos. Fans were thrilled to see him back on Instagram, and even happier with the photo, with one user noting, “Damn those arms 🔥” Another wrote, “Benji is on fire,” as a handful of comments simply included the fire emoji. Boxing photos are nothing new to Aguilar fans as he has posted several over the years on his Instagram profile. He even starred as an up-and-coming boxer and single dad in the FOX drama filthy rich opposite sex and the city Kim Catall. FILTHY RICH:LR: Kim Cattrall and Benjamin Levy Aguilar in the “Psalm 25:3” episode of FILTHY RICH airing Monday, Oct. 5 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images) FOX/Getty Images (scroll down to continue reading) However, being active is also a great way to stay fit for your new role on DPthe Dick Wolf created criminal procedural that Aguilar officially joined as a series regular this year in the 10th season. In a previous post shared earlier this week, Aguilar asked fans how they’re enjoying the season so far, adding a comedic snippet from the latest episode opposite his co-star, Royce Hawkinswho plays Kevin Atwater. Again, there is no new episode this week, but Chicago PD will be back on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 for its fall finale. No more news:

