Simu Liu criticizes Quentin Tarantino after the director complains about the Marvelization of Hollywood | wonder





Director Quentin Tarantino has slammed Marvel movies, saying the studio doesn’t produce movie stars and that Marvel movies are the only things that seem to be made, prompting backlash from Marvel star Simu Liu. Speaking on the Podcast 2 bears, 1 caveTarantino said the decline of movie stars was attributable to the Marvelization of Hollywood. You have all these actors who rose to fame playing these characters, Tarantino said. But they are not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think it’s been said a million times, but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star. Tarantino has said that while he doesn’t hate Marvel movies, he doesn’t like their current ubiquity. Look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid, he said. There’s an aspect that if these movies came out when I was in my twenties, I would be totally happy and I would totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies made. They would be these films among other films. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not as excited about them. My only ax to grind against them is that they are the only things that seem to be done, he added. And those are the only things that seem to generate any sort of excitement among a fanbase or even the studio that makes them. That’s what excites them. And so it’s just the fact that they’re the entire representation of that era of cinema right now. There really isn’t room for anything else. That’s my problem. Fellow director Martin Scorsese has also been an outspoken critic of Marvel, calling them theme parks and not movies, prompting responses from many actors and directors working for the studio, including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who brushed off Scorses’ remarks, saying: I think that’s not true. I think it’s unfortunate. On Wednesday, Deadpool creator Robert Liefeld called Tarantinos the hottest comments of the takes, while Liu, star of Marvels Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings, dismissed Tarantinos’ assessment and praised Marvels efforts to improve on-screen diversity. If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom were Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to direct a $400 million+ movie. I am in awe of their cinematic genius. They are transcendent authors. But they can’t point their nose at me or anybody he tweeted. No film studio is or will ever be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one who has made sustained efforts to improve on-screen diversity by creating heroes who empower and inspire people from all communities everywhere. I loved the Golden Age too but it was white as hell. Earlier this month, Tarantino said he would never direct a Marvel movie because you have to be an employee to do those things. I am not a mercenary. I am not looking for a job.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2022/nov/23/simu-liu-criticises-quentin-tarantino-after-director-laments-the-marvelisation-of-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos