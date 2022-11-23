Quentin Tarantino Says Marvel Actors Aren’t Movie Stars





Quentin Tarantino wants you to know he’s not a Marvel hater unlike some of his fellow filmmakers – ahem, Martin Scorsese – but he still has a few bones to pick with the MCU. The topic came up as the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” writer-director continues to do the press rounds to promote his new movie memoir “Cinema Speculation.” During a new episode of the Podcast “2 bears, 1 cave”, Tarantino has spoken about the “wonder-ization” of Hollywood and how Marel’s production is driven by IP rather than star power. (via Mediate). “Part of the Marvelization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who rose to fame playing these characters,” Tarantino said. “But they are not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a million times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star. Related Related By Tarantino’s definition, are actors like Chris Evans (the “Captain America” ​​movies) and Chris Hemsworth (the “Thor” movies) movie stars? In his view, they are more intellectual property ambassadors than trademarks in the classic Hollywood sense. Although the ‘Pulp Fiction’ director clarified, “I’m not even bluntly denouncing them, to tell you the truth. But that’s… the legacy of the Marvelization of Hollywood movies. He also made it clear that he doesn’t hate Marvel movies in any way, but he doesn’t appreciate that they’re all about Hollywood right now. ” I do not like them. No, I don’t… I don’t hate them. OK. But I don’t like them. Right. I mean, look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid,” Tarantino said. “There’s an aspect that if these movies came out when I was in my twenties, I would be totally happy and I would totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies to be made. They would be these films among other films. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not as excited about them,” he said. Still, Tarantino knows the MCU well, as in 2019 he revealed he went on a Marvel Studios binge ahead of “Avengers: Endgame.” During a recent book tour for “Cinema Speculation,” he also named the World War II comic “Sgt. Nick Fury & His Howling Commandos” as the Marvel property he’d most like to adapt. But Tarantino, who swears he’ll never make a Marvel movie, still takes issue with the cultural omnipresence of the MCU. “My only ax to grind against them is that they are the only things that seem to have been made. And those are the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement among a fanbase or even the studio that makes them. That’s what excites them. And, you know, it’s just the fact that they’re the entire representation of that era of cinema right now. Finally, he said, “There really isn’t room for anything else. That’s my problem.” Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

