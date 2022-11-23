The box office success of Drishyam 2 soaks exhibitors’ ‘tears’ and creates history of becoming the first Bollywood film to offer home shows at Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir





Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, along with Akshaye Khanna, received immense appreciation for the story plot, stellar star cast and their acting skills. However, within four days of its release, according to media reports, the film has already won Rs 75 billion and should cross the 100 crore club very soon. Amidst all this, film exhibitor and former producer Manoj Desai explained how iconic halls in Mumbai are getting shows for Drishyam 2. Scroll below to find out! For the uninitiated, Drishyam and Drishyam 2 are based on South Indian films with the same plot about a man who can do anything for his family, starring Mohanlal. After years, Mumbai's iconic venues Maratha Mandir which seats 1000 and Gaiety Galaxy which seats 1200 seem to have sold out shows for Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2. channel, We were in tears because Bollywood movies were playing so poorly. But after so many years, a movie has delivered house shows. Going further into the conversation, Manoj Desai revealed that if Bollywood creates original content, it might thwart the success of Drishyam 2. He added, But Bollywood doesn't want to bother. Producers will place the burden on distributors, and distributors will place the burden on exhibitors. They will be safe, but well left to pick up the remains. For the first time in so long, we bathe in the waters of the Ganges with them. Well, 2022 hasn't been very successful for Bollywood, with only four movies making big box office scores. Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. Now, it looks like Drishyam 2 is also heading towards the same thing. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!

