Actor Simu Liu defends Marvel after criticism from Tarantino and Scorsese





KUALA LUMPUR, November 23 Actor Simu Liu has spoken out against Hollywood directors Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese. The Shang Chi The star took to social media to respond to the two filmmakers’ numerous criticisms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise. In a Twitter post yesterday (November 22), the actor backed Marvel’s decision to feature a diverse cast and cast new faces to lead its franchises. I’m proud to work with one who has made sustained efforts to improve on-screen diversity by creating heroes who empower and inspire people in all communities around the world,” Liu said. I loved the Golden Age too… but it was white as hell. He added that while he has respect for Tarantino and Scorsese, they can’t point their noses at me or anyone. If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom were Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to direct a $400 million+ movie. I am in awe of their cinematic genius. They are transcendent authors. But they can’t point their noses at me or anyone. Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 22, 2022 This comes in response to a statement from Tarantino turning down the possibility of him directing an MCU movie. The pulp Fiction The director explained during an interview on the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast that the Marvel-ization of Hollywood has ruined cinema. You have all these actors who rose to fame playing these characters, Tarantino said. But they are not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. Scorsese also made numerous comments in interviews in 2019 that Marvel movies aren’t cinema but amusement park rides. It’s not the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional and psychological experiences to another human being, Scorsese said in an interview with Empire.

