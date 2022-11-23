News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station are teaming up to help give back to those in need this holiday season. 32n/a The annual West Hollywood Toy and Food Drive will be accepting cash donations until Friday, December 16, 2022 with the goal of providing as many families as possible with toys and holiday gift cards. Donations can be made online at www.weho.org/holidaydrive. New users must create an account and click on the Donations tab to contribute; existing users can simply login to start the donation process. Our generous West Hollywood community has helped provide nearly 10,000 local families who would have gone without a holiday meal and toys over the past three decades, said City of West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister . I send a huge thank you to the amazing people of the City of West Hollywood for helping brighten the vacations of families in need with your contributions. I wish you all a happy and safe holiday season. The cost to help a family is $95; up to 10 families can be helped with $950. New unboxed toys are also needed, and gift cards from retailers such as Pavilions, Ralphs, Trader Joes or Target will help families this holiday season. Toy collection bins are now available at West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard, and the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station, located at 780 N. San Vicente Boulevard. The following hotels will also have collection bins: Andaz West Hollywood, Chamberlain West Hollywood, Chateau Marmont, Hotel 850 SVB, Le Parc at Melrose, The London West Hollywood, Montrose at Beverly Hills, Ramada Plaza West Hollywood and Hotel Ziggy. There will also be a collection bin at the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. For more information, please contact City of West Hollywood Recreation Manager Cecilia Arvizu at [email protected] or (323) 848-6324 or Natalie Mignon at [email protected] or (323) 848-6321. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

