‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary special | Entertainment

One of the most beloved modern Christmas classics turns 20 next year, and to mark the occasion, cast members of the acclaimed 2003 romantic comedy “Love in factare reuniting for a special that airs on ABC next week, the channel announced Tuesday.
Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Emma ThompsonBill Nighy and Thomas Brodie-Sangster star in the special, alongside writer-director Richard Curtis.
In a promo clip shared by the ABC show “20/20” on Twitter, Diane Sawyer asks the cast to fill in the line, “Love is actually…”, to which Grant comically replies, “Dead!”
According to ABC, the special will examine how the film managed to bring together a diverse ensemble to create a charming and seductive film examining various romantic relationships during a frenetic month leading up to Christmas in London, England, becoming a beloved holiday tradition. around the world.
The program, which arrives a little early, given that the film was released on November 6, 2003, will also examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people interact, love and connect, and the primordial need for kindness. in families. and communities.
The new reunion isn’t the first time the ‘Love Actually’ cast – who also include Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Colin Firth – reunited again.
In 2017, a short sequel to film was produced for NBC in honor of Red Nose Day, a charity for children in need created by Curtis.
“The Laughter & Secrets of ‘Love Actually’: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special” airs Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
