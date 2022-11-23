Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri to make her Bollywood debut with Soumendra Padhis next | DEETS





Image source: INSTAGRAM/ALIZEH AGNIHOTRI/@2712FC Alizeh Agnihotri and Salman Khan Salman Khan’s niece and Atul and Alvira Agnihotris’ daughter Alizeh Agnihotri are preparing to make their Bollywood debut. Reports have claimed that she will be making her debut with national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi’s next film. In addition, he was informed that the debutante had been taking dance and acting lessons for more than two years. Meanwhile, Alizeh started filming her first movie in 2022 and the movie is expected to be released in 2023. Although further details of Alizeh’s debut film have been kept under wraps, Pinkvilla said Alizeh’s parents and Salman Khan now feel ready for the big screen, hence her debut film has already started filming. . For the uninitiated, Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan’s sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Apparently, the debutante chose an offbeat scenario to start her career. This project is led by Soumendra Padhi who had directed “Budhia Singh: Born to Run” and won a national award for it. He also directed the web series “Jamtara”. ALSO READ: Photo of Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Marie Melts Hearts; fans wonder if she looks like the actress or Nick Jonas Alizeh trained under Saroj Khan Interestingly, Alizeh was trained by legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. When she passed away, Alizeh posted a photo with Saroj ji and wrote, “master ji was my idol. When I started training with her, I got angry easily because I couldn’t do her justice. choreographies. I looked at her with shame and say that I’m not like other girls. I don’t have confidence in myself, to which she laughed and replied “everyone can be confident. I’ll teach you to dance.” Salman Khan’s next projects Work-wise, Salman Khan’s last big-screen outing was Antim: The Final Truth, in which he starred alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Next, he will next be seen in the upcoming family anime movie “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” alongside Pooja Hegde. He recently announced that Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of his upcoming film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, known for films such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey. Salman had announced the project in August after spending 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film also features Venkatesh Daggubati. It is produced by actor’s banner Salman Khan Films. ALSO READ:Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Film Remains Unbeatable; takes a new step Other than that, he will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Katrina Kaif. Additionally, Salman will make an appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Latest entertainment news

