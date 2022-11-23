Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after the actor led the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Morgan Freeman is under fire for playing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday November 20 by narrating the opening segment The call at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha. He told the crowd: We gather here as one great tribe and the Earth is the tent in which we all live. This year’s World Cup has been embroiled in controversy due to its host country, Qatar, and concerns over human rights abuses there. The plight of migrant workers who have helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been frequently highlighted in the run-up to the tournament. Concerns have also been raised about the country’s attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community. The Kick It Outs Qatar task force says that despite repeated requests, no adequate assurances on safety have been given, meaning LGBTQ+ fans have largely stayed away from a country that criminalizes same-sex relationships. Other LGBTQ+ groups have said they are staying away to protect the community in Qatar, which Human Rights Watch says is being targeted by authorities, something the government strongly denies. Many celebrities such as Dua Lipa and Shakira refused to perform at this year’s tournament to show their support against human rights abuses in Qatar. INAUGURACIN WORLD CEREMONY ” height=”2016″ width=”3496″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:57.6659%"/> INAUGURACIN WORLD CEREMONY (AP) Freemans’ appearance at the opening ceremony in the Middle Eastern nation is now being criticized by many on social media. For a man who played Nelson Mandela who knew better than anyone the impact and importance of isolation on a country and his success on the ground in changing the politics of that nation, it’s so disappointing to see #MorganFreeman take money and supporting an oppressive regime, one person wrote on Twitter. Another person added: @morganfreeman very disappointed some people will do anything for money. I will no longer be watching #shawshankredemption. One person wrote: Morgan Freeman should be ashamed. How much do they pay you? How high is your integrity? Never raise your voice to talk about minorities. You have just lost this privilege. The Independent has contacted representatives of Freemans for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/morgan-freeman-qatar-world-cup-b2229413.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos