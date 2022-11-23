‘The Chosen’ rocks Hollywood





(RNS) – Jesus may be known for calming storms, but he made waves at the box office this weekend. Fans flocked to theaters to see “The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2”, a special preview of the hugely popular television series about the life of Jesus. The third season debuted on more than 2,000 screens worldwide and grossed $8.75 million in opening weekend sales, according to a press release. “We have the ability to try new things, like putting a TV show in theaters, because our fans are so passionate and supportive. Hopefully this inspires others to check out seasons one and two,” series creator Dallas Jenkins said in a press release. According The Hollywood Reporter, “The Chosen” missed out on No. 2 at the domestic box office this weekend by a narrow margin. “The Menu,” a new horror-comedy, took second place with $9 million behind “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which earned $67.3 million in its second weekend in theaters. The Hollywood Reporter called the box office results of “The Chosen” “a resounding success for a special event screening.” Thanks to audience participation, the original five-day theatrical run for “The Chosen” has been extended through December 1. Episodes will debut for free on “The Chosen” app in December. “The success of The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2 is the perfect example of how innovative the event cinema industry has become and how hungry audiences are for faith-based content,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom. Events, the distribution partner. for the theatrical release of the show. RELATED: ‘The Chosen’ will debut the highly anticipated third season on the big screen On a Sunday evening directJenkins also announced that the show would be supported by a new independent non-profit organization, the Come and See Foundation. He described the move as a way to “energize” efforts to reach one billion viewers worldwide. The Chosen LLC will remain a for-profit corporation. By partnering with a non-profit – which includes Hobby Lobby heir Mart Green as a council member — donors can benefit from tax deductions for their donations. Donations go towards the production budget for “The Chosen,” Jenkins said on the livestream, and until the season four budget is reached, the Come and See Foundation will match contributions dollar-for-dollar. Matching donations from the foundation will be used to market the show. The new financial model will also help accelerate the show’s translation efforts; according to the association’s website, the goal is to eventually dub the show into 100 languages ​​and subtitle it into 500 languages. Jenkins told viewers that the nonprofit should allow the show to maintain its ambitious filming and release schedule for the final four seasons. “We can now say with confidence … that season four will be able to start on time. We will be able to start filming in the spring,” Jenkins announced during the livestream. He also predicted that the team would be able to release one season per year for the last four seasons, until the show’s final seventh season. The switch also comes with a new app, launched on December 4, where viewers can watch the show and donate to the foundation. But Jenkins assured fans that nothing about the way “The Chosen” is written, directed or produced will be changed. “We’re not changing anything,” he said. RELATED: Theatrical release of Christmas special “The Chosen” breaks records

