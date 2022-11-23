Entertainment
Excerpt from the book by Pema Chdrn “How we live, this is how we die”
How we live is how we die. For me, this is the most fundamental message of the bardo teachings. How we deal with small changes now is a sign of how we deal with bigger changes later. How we relate to things falling apart right now foreshadows how much we relate to things falling apart when we die.
But we don’t have to wait for huge transitions to force us to reckon with the unfounded. We can begin to notice the transient nature of each day and each hour right away, reflecting on Anam Thubtens’ words of how we continually go through endings and beginnings, endings and beginnings, mini-life after another.
At the same time, we can work with our general fear and anxiety about being out of control. Most of the time, we would rather live in the illusion of control and certainty than recognize how unpredictable life and death always are. In fact, I’ve often wondered, is it really a problem that we have so little control? Is it a problem that when we plan our day, it rarely goes as we planned? Is it a problem that plans are entirely written in water? I had my whole year planned out when Covid hit, and as has happened to millions of others, all my plans were suddenly erased like words on a blackboard.
Over the years, people tell you little things that have a big impact. Someone once said to me, almost in passing: life has its own natural choreography. I thought about it for a long time and started tapping into that natural choreography and experimenting with letting it do its job. I’ve found that most of the time, when I leave it alone, what this choreography comes up with is far more inspired, creative, and interesting than anything my mind could imagine.
Trusting the natural choreography of life is another way of talking about trusting reality. We can begin to develop this trust by allowing ourselves to let go in small increments. For example, when I teach, I like to experiment by allowing things to happen. Before giving the talks that make up this book, I spent a lot of time reading and thinking about the bardos and took various notes. But when I got to retirement and it was time for me to speak in front of people, I left the notes behind and was curious if the words would even come out of my mouth. I found that my teachings flowed better if I just walked into an open space and jumped.
If we experiment, to the best of our current abilities, letting things happen naturally, I expect to be pleasantly surprised. We go ahead and make our plans, but we were open to seeing them change. As a result, our insistence on predictability may gradually weaken. Sometimes our old habit will still be too seductive and it will be almost impossible to trust the natural choreography. In these cases, the best advice I have received is to simply notice the tendency to control and own it with kindness. It’s very different from wanting to figure everything out without thinking, without awareness of what you’re doing and without any sense of its absurdity. It’s just a matter of seeing our habit and not criticizing ourselves for it. This kind of simple self-reflection will also give us empathy for all the other people who want so much to be in control, which is pretty much everyone on this planet.
Getting used to life’s fundamental unfoundedness a little each day will pay big dividends at the end of life. Somehow, despite his continued presence in our lives, we were still not used to the continuous change. The uncertainty that accompanies each day and each moment of our lives is still an unknown presence. As we contemplate these teachings and pay attention to the constant and unpredictable flow of our experience, we might begin to feel more relaxed with the way things are. If we can bring this relaxation to our deathbed, we will be ready for whatever may come next.
Of How we live is how we die, by Pema Chdrn 2022 by the Pema Chdrn Foundation. Reprinted by arrangement with Shambhala Publications, Inc. Boulder, CO. www.shambhala.com
