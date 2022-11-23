Avatar: The Way of Water Actor Sam Worthington Talks About the Challenges of Acting Underwater

While filming James Cameron’s next film, Avatar: The Way of Water, the actors involved were faced with a unique challenge: much of the film would be shot underwater.

The sequel to Avatar, which became the highest-grossing film ever at the box office with $2.9 billion ($4.3 billion), will follow the story of a refugee family displaced by war. .

The actors took up the challenge of performing underwater and without words. ( Supplied: 20th Century Studios )

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Waterstars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

It is due out on December 15.

The cast had to act by performance capture where the actors wear markers and multiple cameras roll simultaneously in order to generate a 3D character and place it in the fictional setting of the film.

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully. ( Supplied: 20th Century Studios )

They also had to act underwater.

The film’s star, Australian actor Sam Worthington, told ABC News that meant having to use real emotions and real feelings.

He said a high-stakes scene of a father and son emotionally connecting had to be played without words.

“Now for me, the scene, I realized we were 30 feet underwater and we were running out of oxygen. And that got me a little agitated, my heartbeat went through the roof and that means that you lose more oxygen,” Worthington, who plays protagonist Jake Sully, says.

“And then the kid kind of looked at us and we reconnected and ended that heartbreaking scene and I think those things are incredibly hard to do even on dry land.”

Worthington said the actors had the challenge of conveying emotional scenes through expressions and gestures.

“For some crazy reason, we decided to do them underwater, and the whole movie takes emotional scenes, puts them in an alien environment,” he said.

The actors had to go through rigorous underwater training, including how to hold their breath underwater for minutes at a time and how to snorkel.

Ronal (Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) in Avatar: The Way of the Water. ( Supplied: 20th Century Studios )

Winslet held his breath for seven minutes underwater, breaking a record set by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

“Jim sets the bar high for storytelling because when you’re underwater you can’t use words to do these heartbreaking scenes. You have to use real emotions and feelings and tactile response to get across this message,” Worthington said.

Sam Worthington and director James Cameron on set. ( Supplied: 20th Century Studios )

The first Avatar was celebrated for its boundary-pushing CGI and visual storytelling techniques.

With a number of sequels in the works, the series has become one of the most expensive film series ever made.

At the heart of Avatar’s films are themes surrounding capitalism, climate change, the endless cycle of war, colonization and displacement. ( Supplied: 20th Century Studios )

So far, not much has been revealed about the plot of the soon-to-be-released sequel, but the film will focus on the Sully family ten years after the first film, as they face another war.

The original film, released in 2009, is set in the 22nd century where humans colonize a habitable moon called Pandora in order to mine a valuable mineral.

The film tells the story of Sully, who ends up falling in love with a Na’vi woman, Neytiri, from the local indigenous tribe.

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington star in the original Avatar. ( www.imdb.com )

“[In the first film] Jake, he found an affinity with one culture and an affinity with another planet. In this he found himself. I think this for me, personally, Avatar: The Way of Water is about protecting all of that,” Worthington said.

Worthington says Cameron often uses his films to deliberately explore these themes.

For example, 1997’s Titanic dealt with class while the Terminator series explores hostile technology in an apocalyptic future.

Neytiri (Saldana) and Jake Sully (Worthington) return in the sequel. ( Supplied: 20th Century Studios )

“So one of the central themes is can we afford the life that we extract from our environment?” New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis, who plays the new character Tonowari, said.

“As human beings, you know, what does it take to get an ounce of gold? What is the impact of what we do on our environment so that we can maintain our quality of life?”

In the sequel, Sully now has children with Neytiri and navigates fatherhood with growing offspring.

When war causes his family to be displaced, he enlists the help of Tonowari, the leader of a reef clan.

“We live like reef people in the ocean. So we have a whole new world to explore and discover. And we welcome these refugees, the Sullys.

“They come looking for refuge and culturally we have to accept them, whether we like it or not, and then we have to show them the way to the water, how to love living among us, and Jake brings a lot of baggage with him,” said Curtis told ABC News.

The sequel comes out 13 years after the original film, which was delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 and other production setbacks.

The stars of the film had to go through rigorous underwater training. ( Supplied: 20th Century Studios )

Cameron has previously said he had to wait for cinematic technology to develop before he could shoot motion capture footage underwater.

“Is he going to stay the great warrior he ended up being? Or is he just going to be a dad? And that’s his kind of journey in this movie: which one is better for fight?” Worthington said of his character, Sully.

“It’s a struggle, because it’s the Na’vi he chose and the love he chose, so it’s like you have this kind of reckless mad warrior, but now he has such a level of responsibility and how do you balance that?”

For Curtis, the focus on family and being parents makes the film universally relatable, especially when parenting and family decision-making can sometimes be a trial-and-error process. .

“You try to figure it out as you go. And I think Jim captured that very well,” he said.

“It’s like, we want love, we want other people’s love, [it’s] when we want to express love. We want to be connected in a meaningful way. But no one gave us the relationship rule book.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re on Pandora or if you’re in Sydney, Australia or wherever you are. We’re all trying to figure it out.”

