Zoo News: Giving thanks for those little things | News, Sports, Jobs





It’s the eve of Thanksgiving and although people are still working, many have already left with thoughts of the holiday crossing their minds. The day may be different for everyone, but one that is consistent is that Thursday is a day to give thanks for the many blessings we enjoy. Some will spend the day with family and others with friends. Some will work and others will travel. There is no good way to celebrate the day other than remembering the things we have in our lives that we are grateful for. Over the years that I have worked in the zoo profession, I have missed many family holiday celebrations taking care of the animals. Although some family members never really understood why, it always seemed so clear to me. Animals depend on their caregivers to be there every day and not just when it suits them. Thanksgiving, like other holidays, becomes just another day where the goal is to make sure the animals are fed and cared for no matter what happens outside the zoo’s fences. We don’t balk at others who may not be working, but rather look forward to the opportunity to share our passions with them in hopes of helping them care about the things we care about. In small zoos like ours, the staff becomes like family. Many staff members have come to Minot to work at the zoo, so as the holidays roll around, they find themselves away from their immediate family but comforted by their zoo family. It’s a tight-knit group that not only works together, but plays, cries and celebrates together. I can imagine next Thursday the break room will smell like some of the best cuisine in the area. These people are one of the things I’m grateful for, not because they sacrifice their vacations to care for animals, but because they do it as a family. Other things we are grateful for are the healthy animals and especially the baby tigers. They are a joy to watch, and they seem to keep getting bigger every day. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide the leopards with a new exhibit which will allow the zoo to add new animals and possibly have baby leopards to show. Besides our colleagues, we are grateful to the other departments that help us throughout the year and to the management of the parks district. And finally, we are grateful to a community that supports our mission and shares our vision to make Roosevelt Park Zoo the best it can be. Whether you’re leaving for Thanksgiving or working, it’s time to recognize those things in life that make it special. For some, this may just be the start of the Christmas season, but for many, it’s a time to look up and recognize the blessings everyone enjoys every day. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

